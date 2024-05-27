Int'l public speaking organization hosting Jerusalem open house

As Toastmasters International celebrates its centennial year in 2024, three clubs in Israel are joining forces for a joint open house that will take place on May 29 at 7 p.m. in Jerusalem.

Toastmasters is an international organization dedicated to helping people improve their communication and leadership skills. The three clubs in Israel are open to the public.

This open house is an opportunity for people to learn about Toastmasters and get information about all three clubs in one place.

The free open house will be held at Machon Tal, Bet HaDfus 7. Light refreshments will be served.

For those who can’t attend in person, there is an option to attend online. If you’d like more information, please email us at toastmasters.israel@gmail.com or call Stephanie at 050-854-7996.

Please register for the open house here.