Wolt hires Tomer Cohen to be CEO as company continues to expand

Tomer Cohen, the former CEO of Buyme, has been named the new general manager of Wolt Israel, the Wolt food delivery company announced this week.

This appointment follows Cohen's four-year tenure at Buyme, the leading digital gift platform in Israel. Cohen, aged 36, will succeed Lior Eshkol, who has served as Wolt Israel's general manager since 2020. The company said Cohen will now join Wolt's global management team and take on a leadership role in strategic markets.

Cohen has worked in other tech and startup sectors. Before his role at Buyme, he co-founded Jobit in 2018, a company specializing in career assessment, placement, and management for millennials.

Additionally, Cohen founded the Ximus Forum, a network for young CEOs.

In a statement, Cohen expressed enthusiasm for his new role, saying, "Wolt is one of the fastest-growing companies in Israel, with a significant impact on millions of customers, businesses, and couriers who benefit from the platform every day. I am thrilled about the opportunity to work with the excellent team that has brought Wolt to its amazing position today, and I look forward to leading the company and the team to the next stages of growth and innovation." (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Expanding its network

Wolt has expanded its network to include small and medium-sized businesses, as well as major retail and food chains like Paz, Shufersal, and Fox Group, among others. Wolt's local headquarters are in Tel Aviv, with additional offices in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Eilat.

Wolt, founded in Helsinki, Finland, in 2014, has rapidly expanded to 27 countries, primarily in Europe, since its entry into Israel in November 2018. In 2022, Wolt became part of DoorDash, the US market leader, and now operates as DoorDash International, encompassing Wolt's 27 markets alongside DoorDash's three non-US markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

As Wolt continues to grow, Cohen's appointment marks a new chapter for the company in Israel. Under his leadership, the company said it expects continued innovation and expansion.