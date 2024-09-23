Aman Israel Innovation Director: Low-code offers new tech career opportunities

Low-code development platforms can create new career opportunities, and offer career options for those aging out of the competitive tech scene, Director of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Aman Israel, Tal Gur Arie said.

Aman Digital is offering a Hebrew language course in low-code platform Outsystems, the most recent class of which will begin after the High Holidays, and Aman hopes to enable people to fill what they see as growing demand for low-coed professionals.

Low-code platforms generate code, but can be used by people who do not have expertise in coding or development, Gur Arie explained.

Low-code platforms also offer new solutions to companies who want to digitize but don't have cloud-based infrastructure because these platforms also provide cloud services, cyber security solutions and more.

"When I buy licensing from [low-code] companies, I get the whole suite, and so all that is left is for me to focus on the business side and the business goals," Gur Arie said.

"Low-code is not new," said Gur Arie, explaining that it got a boost during the coronavirus pandemic when big companies such as banks and insurance companies needed to digitize in new ways in order to survive.

This digitization presented a considerable challenge to larger institutions without a history of this type of work.

Use of low-code

Low-code provided them with a solution - one-time licensing for a one-stop-shop product that got them up and running digitally quickly.

The use of low-code platforms also may give companies a way to retrain employees who are trained on older tools, allowing them to retain their workforce and preventing layoffs.

"Now there are options for all the veteran and older developers," said Gur Arie.

"If they are still in the world of development [around age 50], they need to run [to keep up with] the technology. And [low-code] creates another option."