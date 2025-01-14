'Israel must lead technologically'; says Israel Aerospace Industries CEO Boaz Levy

The Knesset’s State Control Committee conducted a visit to the main campus of Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) near Ben-Gurion Airport. The committee, led by MK Mickey Levy, praised the company’s activities, its support for Israel’s defense system, and its business operations serving a wide range of global clients.

IAI CEO Boaz Levy briefed committee members on the company’s extensive efforts since the outbreak of the war on October 7. These efforts include providing advanced technological solutions across all combat zones, such as missile defense systems, radar systems, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), refueling aircraft, satellites, and more.

100 countries worldwide

“The technological leadership of the State of Israel is a necessity that no one disputes,” said Levy. “In light of this necessity, IAI and I, as its CEO, are committed to advancing it. As a defense company, we prioritize protecting Israel’s security and economy, continuously developing advanced technologies to safeguard our citizens and soldiers.

“As a business exporting to around 100 countries worldwide, with an order backlog of approximately $25 billion, we must ensure continued close cooperation with our allies, which relies on the export of advanced systems even during these challenging times. Additionally, as a company representing the diverse population of Israel, we, along with our employees, promote community contribution values in a wide range of fields.”

MK Mickey Levy, the State Control Committee chairman, expressed immense appreciation following the significant tour of IAI facilities. “I feel profound respect and enormous gratitude, as every citizen of this country should, for the sacred and extraordinary work carried out here in protecting the people of Israel in the air, on land, and at sea,” Levy said.

“The finest minds are here, driven by Zionism and a daily sense of mission, rather than pursuing opportunities elsewhere. My colleagues and I were deeply impressed by the rare and unique capabilities of Israel Aerospace Industries, which place it alongside the world’s leading industries.

“The comprehensive display presented to the committee reflects the backbone of Israel’s security resilience. All the requests and needs the senior management raises during the tour will be earnestly and diligently addressed by the committee, including its classified subcommittee, considering the significant role IAI plays in the state’s security.

“We will always stand by the company to ensure continuity of operations, regular budgeting, fair wages, and fostering its international relations to strengthen its global standing further.”