As Gemini 2.5 is released to the public, OpenAI struggles with server loads

If you felt that artificial intelligence has been advancing at a breathtaking pace, Google has added more fuel to the fire with the release of Gemini 2.5 to the general public on Sunday.

Gemini 2.5, the improved version of its "digital brain," a smarter AI tool with upgraded capabilities, according to the company's claims, is now available for all to experience directly.

The announcement came at the end of a weekend when its major competitor, OpenAI, struggled with heavy loads on its servers following a new feature that excited users worldwide.

So what does Google promise with Gemini 2.5?

According to the company, this isn't just another minor update. The new model is supposed to better understand contexts in long conversations, similar to how a person follows the course of an ongoing discussion.

It's expected to be better at analyzing information, writing programming code, and even creative writing, such as poems or short stories. Meta Google. Artificial intelligence (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Google emphasized improvements in understanding the subtle nuances of language and reducing the model's tendency to "make up" answers that aren't based on facts—a well-known problem in the AI world called "hallucinations."

The goal, they say, is to make conversations with Gemini feel more natural, flowing, and reliable than before.

As mentioned, Google's release came at an interesting time. Just this past weekend, many users who tried OpenAI's new image and animation creation tool encountered difficulties.

Thousands in Israel and around the world were excited by the ability to create animated images or complex visuals, such as celebrities in imaginary scenes, and rushed to use the servers. Advertisement

The load was so great that it caused significant slowdowns in the company's services, and for brief periods, the service wasn't available at all. The incident illustrated how eager the public is for innovations in artificial intelligence and how intense the competition between tech giants in this field has become. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Among other things, images could be found on social networks showing leaders who had passed away, such as Begin, Golda Meir, and Ben-Gurion walking on Kaplan Street wearing shirts supporting the release of hostages, images of ultra-Orthodox Jews protesting against military draft dodging while wearing IDF uniforms, and many anime-style animations of everyday life and celebrity scenes.

At one point, the company's CEO, Sam Altman, tweeted about how the heavy usage was putting a significant strain on the company's resources, adding, "We need to sleep, too."