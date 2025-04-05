Musk says he hopes for 'zero tariffs' between US and Europe

US tech-billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday he hoped in future to see complete freedom of trade between the United States and Europe, speaking days after US President Donald Trump announced tariffs on trading partners.

Musk, a Trump adviser who has been working to eliminate wasteful US public spending, spoke via video-link at a congress in Florence of Italy's right-wing, co-ruling League Party.

"At the end of the day, I hope it's agreed that both Europe and the United States should move ideally, in my view, to a zero tariff situation, effectively creating a free trade zone between Europe and North America," Musk said.

Under Trump's plans announced on Wednesday, Italy, which has a large trade surplus with the United States, will be subject to a general tariff of 20% along with other European Union countries.

Hoping to see greater freedom of movement

Interviewed by League leader Matteo Salvini, Musk, who has repeatedly expressed support for right-wing parties across Europe, said he also hoped to see greater freedom of movement between Europe and the United States. Tesla CEO Elon Musk boards Air Force One in Morristown Municipal Airport, New Jersey, to fly with US President Donald Trump to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday. (credit: Nathan Howard/Reuters)

"If people wish to work in Europe or wish to work in North America, they should be allowed to do so in my view," Musk said, adding that this "has certainly been my advice to the president."

Musk, who has been close in the past to Italy's rightist Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and her Brothers of Italy party, has also expressed support for Salvini's League.

Both groups have a hard-right agenda based on law-and-order, tax cuts and cracking down on irregular immigration.

Italy's Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, who is from the League, said earlier on Saturday the government wanted "de-escalation" with the US following Trump's tariff announcement, and warned against imposing retaliatory tariffs. Advertisement

Musk last month expressed gratitude to Salvini after the League chief said Italy should pick his Starlink company to obtain a system for satellite communications.