Israel's malls unconcerned about COVID restrictions

Among the government measures being considered to combat a rise in Omicron cases in Israel is to prevent unvaccinated citizens from entering non-essential stores in shopping malls around the country.

As Prime Minister Naftali Bennett pointed out when raising the specter of further restriction last week, “one million Israelis refuse to get vaccinated .”

If these measures are approved, they are sure to have a heavy impact on the Israeli shopping mall industry as they would significantly reduce the number of potential customers for mall shop owners. Despite this, many shop owners seem to be situated on a spectrum from unconcerned to highly supportive.

When asked, a majority of business owners declined to comment; several who did comment shared that they were unfazed by the potential change. The manager of a popular coffee chain suggested that the new guidelines, if implemented, would be a non-issue.

The owner of an apparel shop was similarly indifferent. “When we get the new guidelines, we’ll obviously enforce them,” she said with a shrug. “Until now, nobody has instructed us to see if shoppers are vaccinated. I myself am not vaccinated completely-- we don’t discriminate.”

A woman shows her green passport at the Khan theater in Jerusalem on February 23, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

Her comment raises an important facet of the conversation: if these guidelines are implemented, store owners will likely have to undergo a test to receive a temporary Green Pass that they can use to enter their own store. It is yet unclear how frequently they would need to undergo this process: according to the current guidelines listed on the Health Ministry’s website, adults who have tested negative on a rapid test may present the test results in order to enter facilities that must comply with the Green Pass. Alternatively, adults with a negative privately funded PCR test result can request a daily Green Pass, which is valid for only 72 hours from testing day. Either option will surely represent a significant hurdle in the routine of running a business.

Conversely, a significant proportion of business owners reacted very positively to the potential shift in regulation. “I think it’s the right choice. People who endanger others shouldn’t be allowed in public spaces,” said a food court restaurant manager.

“It’s possible that it’ll affect me in a negative way, but still, I need to protect my health,” said Ilana, a toy store owner in Or Akiva’s Orot Mall. “I’m vaccinated, with the booster as well, and even my grandchildren are vaccinated; I’m in support of them being vaccinated. And if [the new guideline] prevents people who aren’t vaccinated because they believe in herd immunity and that kind of thing-- then I believe they don’t need to be in closed areas. It’s correct that it’ll affect me negatively, my business as well, but business is business; and health is much more important.”

“For me, it’s awesome,” said a pensioner who runs a jewelry and art store. “Nobody will come to the store and I can go home early.”