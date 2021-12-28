The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
TASE ends 2021 with record 97 new companies raising NIS 26 billion

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange ended 2021 with a record of 97 new companies that were listed for trading and that raised NIS 26 billion.

By YEHUDA SHARONI
Published: DECEMBER 28, 2021 11:10
MARKET DATA at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
MARKET DATA at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange concluded 2021 with a record of 97 new companies that were listed for trading and that raised NIS 26 billion, compared to NIS 17 billion in 2020.
The previous record was set in 1993. 55 of the new companies that raised capital come from the hi-tech industry. In addition, eight were R&D partnerships.
540 companies are traded on the TASE, of which 53 are traded simultaneously in New York and other foreign exchanges).
The listing of the new companies comes as the different indexes on the TASE are seeing positive numbers. The TA-35 index grew by 26% over the past year and the TA-90 index by 29%. Particularly notable was a 64% increase in the construction index (thanks to the housing boom).
The value of the market of listed shares crossed the NIS 1 trillion threshold for the first time this year. An increase in the level of activity is also explained by an increase in foreign investments, with non-Israelis purchasing shares worth NIS 9 billion. In the last five years, the TA-Technology and TA-Real Estate indices have been leading with a cumulative return of about 169% and 165%, respectively.
Men walking near screens showing falling stocks at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in the center of Tel Aviv, December 23, 2018. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)Men walking near screens showing falling stocks at the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, in the center of Tel Aviv, December 23, 2018. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
"Most of the new companies are from the hi-tech industry. The stock exchange, as the home of the Israeli economy, now reflects more than ever the success of the economy and the significant place in Israel for the high-tech sector," explained Itai Ben Zeev, TASE CEO.


