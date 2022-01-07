UK schools equipped with Israeli COVID-safe air filters

Hundreds of school and kindergarten classrooms across the UK have implemented advanced filtration systems designed to filter out COVID-19 particles that were developed in Israel.

Created by Israeli company Aura Air as part of the British government’s “living with the virus” policy, the air filters have been installed in schools across British counties such as Yorkshire, Brighton, Essex and Kent.

Replacing the entire air content in a room across a several-hour period, the air purification system filters out roughly 99.97% of virus and bacterial particles through HEPA air filters, air particle filters, sterilization and disinfection of the air. The devices are effective against all variants of the COVID, including Omicron and Delta, and also remove mold, parasites, toxins and other organic compounds.

The systems are installed independently from the air conditioning units to increase their efficiency. School staff and administrators can monitor the air data through a paired app, helping schools determine threats and better protect their students.

Aura Air air filtration system in a gaming room. (credit: AURA AIR)