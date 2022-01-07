The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

UK schools equipped with Israeli COVID-safe air filters

Air filters that filter out roughly 99.97% of virus and bacterial particles have been installed in schools across British counties.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 7, 2022 01:55
Aura Air air filtration system in a classroom. (photo credit: Courtesy of Aura Air)
Aura Air air filtration system in a classroom.
(photo credit: Courtesy of Aura Air)
Hundreds of school and kindergarten classrooms across the UK have implemented advanced filtration systems designed to filter out COVID-19 particles that were developed in Israel.
Created by Israeli company Aura Air as part of the British government’s “living with the virus” policy, the air filters have been installed in schools across British counties such as Yorkshire, Brighton, Essex and Kent.
Replacing the entire air content in a room across a several-hour period, the air purification system filters out roughly 99.97% of virus and bacterial particles through HEPA air filters, air particle filters, sterilization and disinfection of the air. The devices are effective against all variants of the COVID, including Omicron and Delta, and also remove mold, parasites, toxins and other organic compounds.
The systems are installed independently from the air conditioning units to increase their efficiency. School staff and administrators can monitor the air data through a paired app, helping schools determine threats and better protect their students.
Aura Air air filtration system in a gaming room. (credit: AURA AIR) Aura Air air filtration system in a gaming room. (credit: AURA AIR)
Aura air began their journey in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, as they developed their filter to help offices, medical facilities, schools and more prepare for the “new normal” of epidemic prevention controls. Aura Air has since performed tens of thousands of installations of air purification systems in hospitals, educational institutions, universities, restaurants, entertainment venues and public transport in Israel, the United States, Europe and Asia.


Tags United Kingdom Britain Coronavirus Coronavirus spread COVID-19
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by