Israeli company raised $12m to make multifocal technology accessible for millions

Addon's proprietary technology combines ordinary off-the-shelf lenses with a flexible lens to create a high-quality, full-function multifocal lens.

By RIVKA HELLENDALL
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 17:55
Haim Engler and Addon Optics CEO Amir Erlichman. (photo credit: Tal Cohen)
Haim Engler and Addon Optics CEO Amir Erlichman.
(photo credit: Tal Cohen)
Israeli company Addon Optics has raised $12 million from AP Partners in its second equity round to date in order to pave a new way in the prescription eyewear market.
AP Partners is a prominent Israeli private equity fund. It was founded by Samuel Vlodinger, a seasoned private equity investor, Hagai Stadler, Israel Shliser, and Eyal Hevroni. "Addon Optics' unique combination of management and technological capabilities will enable them to become a global leader," said Israel Shliser.
Addon's proprietary technology combines ordinary off-the-shelf lenses with a flexible lens to create a high-quality, full-function multifocal lens.
To date, Addon Optics has raised $8 million from angel investors and funds Kli Capital, Rimonci Capital, Wilson Ave, and Sapir Venture Partners.
Addon Optics is not the only Israeli start-up focusing on eyewear. Last June, the company 32°N was featured as bringing hi-tech to reading glasses.
Eyesight (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS)Eyesight (illustrative) (credit: REUTERS)


