Universal Music Israel announces collaboration with AI platform MyPart

Universal Music Israel (UMI), a division of global leading music company Universal Music Group (UMG), has announced a collaborative partnership with MyPart, an innovative, artificial intelligence-powered music-tech platform.

Under the partnership, UMI is slated to focus on enhancing song search capabilities for the music, TV, Film and advertising industries, utilizing MyPart’s award-winning Songmine technology, which allows searching with reference songs or a wide variety of deep-comprehension auto-tags ranging from conventional sound-alike aspects to game-changing lyrical and compositional prisms. In addition, the collaboration will offer other song discovery tools and playlist localization.

Managing Director of UMI Yoram Mokady expressed excitement about the music innovation taking place in Israel. “Our collaboration with MyPart demonstrates our steadfast commitment to find and adopt cutting-edge technology that best serves our incredible artists and songwriters, and will help UMI to become a more complete partner for other media and content creation industries,” Mokady said.

Matan Kollenscher, MyPart founder and CEO, shared the optimism: “We’re delighted to onboard Universal Music Israel and to deepen our relationship with Universal Music Group. Boosting UMG’s local and international aspirations is a fascinating challenge that we’re well equipped for and are very excited about”.

Managing Director of UMI Yoram Mokady (credit: Courtesy)

MyPart president Ronny Vance added that “Songmine is a must for A&R and Synch creatives. I’m excited to work with this talented team and provide them with a real competitive edge.”