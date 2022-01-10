The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

IPO celebrates composers of the 20th century

This week, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) is presenting a series of concerts whose focus is on 20th-century music.

By SARAH HERSHENSON
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 20:14
THE ISRAEL Philharmonic Orchestra (photo credit: ODED ANTMAN)
THE ISRAEL Philharmonic Orchestra
(photo credit: ODED ANTMAN)
This week, the Israel Philharmonic Orchestra (IPO) is presenting a series of concerts whose focus is on 20th-century music. These IPO performances, in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem and Haifa, will be conducted by Philippe Jordan, the acclaimed artistic director of the Vienna State Opera, and joined by the celebrated German mezzo soprano soloist Claudia Mahnke. This program will give the listener the opportunity to experience the music of three great composers who were at the forefront of 2Oth century music: Arnold Schoenberg, Alban Berg, and Richard Strauss.
In truth, with each note of a new composition, every composer changes the art of music to a certain degree. Schoenberg made a monumental, creative leap in the early 1900s, as he searched for new sounds and found inspiration in developing a new set of rules based on atonality and chromaticism. His goal was to find new ways of expression without the dominance of one single note, key, or chord in what he called the “emancipation of dissonance.”
The program will open with Schoenberg’s Five Pieces for Orchestra whose melodies are fragmentary and musical language is rich in its daring use of dissonance. Each movement is distinctive and stands alone in character. Schoenberg uses these five short pieces to explore the different effects of the orchestra, while he gives special emphasis to the ever-shifting movement of instrument colors. It has been written that this piece is so demanding it not only requires an orchestra of talented soloists but also requires an excellent conductor whose role is to organize and unify the seemingly random style while setting the aura of each movement and intertwining the orchestra with the solo voice.
Mahnke is one of the leading mezzo sopranos of our time. Born and schooled in Germany, she is a member of the Oper Frankfurt company and a leading guest artist in opera houses worldwide. Her broad concert repertoire extends from Bach’s Mass in B Minor and Beethoven’s Symphony N0. 9 to works by Arnold Schoenberg, Krzysztof Penderecki and Gustav Mahler.
She shares the stage with Maestro Jordan, who is regarded as one of the most established and leading conductors of our time. His career, in addition to his being artistic director of the Vienna State Opera, includes his managing frequent guest appearances with the world's major orchestras, distinctive opera houses, festivals, as well as producing a series of distinguished and award-winning recordings.
Phillipe Jordan. (credit: MONIKA RITTERHOUSE) Phillipe Jordan. (credit: MONIKA RITTERHOUSE)
Musicians and audiences are known to respect and admire him for his absolute mastery of the musical score, as well as his precision and attention to subtleties. In rehearsals and lessons, his advice to musicians and students is valued, as he points out, how conductors must never forget their role and why they have chosen their profession, as well as urging them to use and reveal the traits of curiosity and enthusiasm in all their musical undertakings.
Maestro Jordan will be appearing with the IPO for the first time, as well as a first IPO performance of Altenberg Lieder by Alban Berg. Berg was a student of Schoenberg, yet he takes dissonance to another place in this song cycle with its rich and dramatic moments, and dark sonorities, whose words speak of exploring the complexities of the soul. The composer uses the orchestra much differently than his teacher did. He demands a richer orchestra presence while he builds on Schoenberg’s creative example. When one hears the musical juxtaposition of works by Schoenberg and Berg, it is clear how each composer used the same elements to create music in their own ways.
Claudia Mahnke. (credit: JOHANNES IFKOVITS) Claudia Mahnke. (credit: JOHANNES IFKOVITS)
The third selection of IPO’s concert of 20th-century music is the tone poem An Alpine Symphony by the German composer Richard Strauss, whose music is considered to be part of the late romantic and early modernist musical period. Although Strauss composed it at about the same time as the compositions by Schoenberg and Berg, and was influenced by the dissonance and advanced harmonic style of the musical period, one finds added differences here. The orchestra is expanded greatly, both in numbers and variety of instruments. Moreover, the music is more melodic in nature and expressive in orchestration. Music historians have described this symphony as an instance where one can almost feel the scenery of the Alps.
These 20th century IPO concerts are noteworthy as they highlight three different genres of music written by three 20th composers using three different approaches to modernism in music. It surely is a different way to begin the New Year.
Performances take place in the Sherover Hall Theater in Jerusalem on January 11; the Charles Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv on January 12, 13, 14 and 15; and the International Convention Center in Haifa on January 16.


Tags music Culture in Israel israel philharmonic orchestra
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel is in a de-facto lockdown - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by