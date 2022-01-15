The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli father creates platform to help couples navigate fertility treatments

The platform includes explanations about different processes and a tool to help couples compare the costs and other details from different clinics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 15, 2022 14:32
'TO BE a parent in Israel is almost obligatory': Israel's national health insurance system offers one of the world's most generous fertility packages.
‘TO BE a parent in Israel is almost obligatory’: Israel’s national health insurance system offers one of the world’s most generous fertility packages.
(photo credit: ILLUSTRATIVE; INGIMAGE/ASAP)
An increasing number of couples hoping to become parents have turned to fertility treatments in recent years. As the relevance of processes such as surrogacy and egg donation, to name a few, increases, so does the confusion around exactly what these processes entail, as well as how to go about pursuing them. All of the decisions and bureaucratic steps can be quite overwhelming, not to mention even a consultation can add additional cost to to an often already expensive process. 
Israeli father Eran Amir, 42, is quite familiar with the process, having gone through it twice alongside his partner Mike. Together, the couple is raising two daughters, both born via surrogacy. Amir's experience with clinics, bureaucracy, and all of the questions that came with it led him to decide to find a solution.
He created Go Stork, a free platform intended to assist couples throughout the journey to parenthood by allowing them to compare and contact agencies offering services such as surrogacy, egg, and sperm donation all in one place.
The platform includes explanations about different processes as well as a tool to help couples compare the costs, success rates, and other details from different clinics along with the option of scheduling consultations. In vitro fertilization (IVF) clinics are expected to be added to the comparison tool next month.
The process of extracting eggs in a lab in a fertility clinic. (credit: REUTERS)The process of extracting eggs in a lab in a fertility clinic. (credit: REUTERS)
Prior to being listed on Go Stork, all clinics undergo a professional screening.


