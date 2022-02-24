The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Facebook Reels comes to Israel

It will now be possible for Israelis to create reels and watch them in Facebook News Feeds, in Facebook groups, and in the “Watch Reels” section of Facebook.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 24, 2022 00:43
Facebook Reels feature. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Facebook Reels feature.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Facebook’s parent company Meta Global launched their Facebook Reels feature – a feature popularized by the Instagram app – in 175 new countries, including Israel.

It will now be possible to create reels and watch them in Facebook News Feeds, in Facebook groups, and in the “Watch Reels” section of Facebook. Users will be able to follow the content creators directly from the videos, as well as like, comment and share the various clips.

Meta is simultaneously unveiling a series of tools for content creators, which will allow them to monetize their work and express creativity in new ways. For instance, Meta will pay content creators who meet the criteria up to $35,000 per month for their Reels videos – according to how many viewers they can reach.

Meta also aims to expand features present in Reels, such as implementing semi-transparent banner ads in the bottom of Reels videos, displaying advertisement videos between Reels videos – ads that are usually in the same format as Reels and don’t feel as invasive – and allowing users to buy Reels-specific coins and awards they can award their favorite content creators.

Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartpone in front of displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Intagram, Whatsapp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021 (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS ILLUSTRATION) Facebook's new rebrand logo Meta is seen on smartpone in front of displayed logo of Facebook, Messenger, Intagram, Whatsapp and Oculus in this illustration picture taken October 28, 2021 (credit: DADO RUVIC/REUTERS ILLUSTRATION)

Facebook rebranded their parent company in late October, announcing they have changed their name to Meta – a play on the Metaverse that technology companies believe could be the future of VR and AR. The metaverse, a term first coined in a dystopian novel three decades ago and now attracting buzz in Silicon Valley, refers broadly to the idea of a shared virtual environment which can be accessed by people using different devices.

The announcement of the name change caused a social media stir in Israel, as in Hebrew, Meta is the conjugation of the feminine form for "dead" in both present and past tenses, leading many social media users who speak the language to ridicule the rebrand and popularize the hashtag “#FacebookDead.”



