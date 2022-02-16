Justice Ministry presses Meta, Google on mitigating harmful content

Justice Ministry Director-General Eran Davidi pressed Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google in public hearings on Wednesday for the first time about whether they are doing enough to mitigate harmful content.

Davidi listed off a variety of examples of harmful content: from incitement to fictitious accounts (accounts where the true operator is different from the fake profile presented) to bots (accounts operated by computers.)

Davidi and a wide mix of officials — Including from the Foreign Ministry, Communications Ministry and others — were addressed by Meta Director of Content Policy Kaitlin Sullivan (virtually from North America) and Meta Israel representative Jordana Cutler, as well as Google Global Director of Information Policy and Government Affairs Derek Slater and Google Israel representative Yehuda Ben Yaakov.

Davidi commented how “technology has developed at a high speed,” while “law is slower to adjust,” and cope with new threats and problems technology has created.

He said the problem, “is not a theoretical or academic problem. It is very practical” in causing “harm to kids…every family in Israel is worried.”

The director-general said his committee “does not want to harm free speech or creativity,” but also wants to achieve real changes and not just issue dry reports in the distant future to be ignored.

In answering Davidi’s question about Meta’s responsibility for its content, Sullivan said, “we take our task of keeping our community safe really seriously,” noting the company has invested $4 billion and 40,000 employees for working on harmful content issues.

Privacy Authority Director Gilad Simama then asked what Meta’s policy was in terms of information sharing with third parties and protection of user privacy.

Surprisingly, Sullivan said a different official would need to separately answer such questions as her expertise was focused on content in the broader sense.

Cutler said she would connect Simama with Facebook’s privacy chief soon, but it was unclear regarding planning for the hearings between Israel and Meta, why all potentially relevant officials would not have been tuned in.

Further, Cutler gave a positive review of Meta’s interactions with Israeli officials to limit Holocaust denial.

In some past reports, Meta has said that it removes in the high 90% of posts that are reported to it by Israeli cyber officials as facilitating terrorism, crime or pedophilia.

Justice Ministry official Yuval Hoffman asked about early risk assessment ideas which have been proposed in a new bill in the UK.

“We are very supportive of government regulation of online content,” said Sullivan, adding that drawing lines between competing values was tricky and reached better results if Meta “partners with governments and others in the industry to be held accountable.”

Despite Sullivan’s answer, for many years Meta-Facebook opposed government regulation and it largely shifted positions only after a series of scandals.

Moreover, its shift toward supporting regulation is still a far less interventionist solution than some experts have suggested in terms of breaking portions of Meta’s business into separate businesses to avoid monopolistic and other problematic behaviors.

After Meta, Slater talked about Google-Youtube’s efforts to combat pornography online.

He said that Google realized early on it would need to combat pornography or the platform could have been overwhelmed.

Slater also discussed efforts to fight bullying, violent extremism and content which could endanger children online.

Further, he discussed Google’s efforts to remove problematic search results, images of minors and the posting of private information, such as when hackers try to extort others by posting their passport information.

Curiously, no officials asked about famous Meta-Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, the Cambridge Analytica controversy or American-Israeli journalist Sheera Frankel’s book-expose An Ugly Truth.

If some hearings Meta and Google have been exposed to in the US Congress and in official European contexts have seen yelling and aggressive challenges, this hearing was much tamer, almost in the vein of a “getting to know you” session.

Sullivan and Slater presented lectures for a significant portion of the hearings and there were many individual questions, but few pushy follow-up questions of the kind one might see on US Capitol Hill or in a standard Israeli media press conference.

Currently, there are also campaigns to block Meta-Instagram from lowering the age threshold for new users – something which was not raised despite extensive discussions of issues relating to minors.