Ex-Israel cyber chief: Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine are ‘frightening’

"Cyber war is happening as we speak. We haven’t seen the worst yet,” said Former Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) director Yigal Unna.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: MARCH 2, 2022 09:55
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Ukrainian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)
Figurines with computers and smartphones are seen in front of the words "Cyber Attack", binary codes and the Ukrainian flag, in this illustration taken February 15, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Former Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) director Yigal Unna said on Tuesday that Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine are “frightening."

Speaking at the Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv, Unna said, “As we see what is happening now in central Europe, it is more than disturbing, it is frightening. Cyber war is happening as we speak. We haven’t seen the worst yet.”

Read more on the Russia-Ukraine War:

Describing Russian cyber attacks, he said “we are seeing ‘wipers’ [cyber attacks on websites], attacks against civilians, civilian entities and critical infrastructure, all the things we build and defend as nations.”

He warned that due to “war clouds and the fog of war…we still do not see all” of the consequences of Russian cyber attacks.

Earlier President Isaac Herzog complimented Israeli cyber companies for protecting millions around the world from cyber attacks.

A woman reacts as she attends an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bogota, Colombia March 1, 2022 (credit: LUISA GONZALEZ/REUTERS)A woman reacts as she attends an anti-war protest outside the Russian Embassy, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Bogota, Colombia March 1, 2022 (credit: LUISA GONZALEZ/REUTERS)


Tags Russia ukraine cyber security Ukraine crisis
