Ex-Israel cyber chief: Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine are ‘frightening’

Former Israel National Cyber Directorate (INCD) director Yigal Unna said on Tuesday that Russian cyber attacks on Ukraine are “frightening."

Speaking at the Cybertech conference in Tel Aviv, Unna said, “As we see what is happening now in central Europe, it is more than disturbing, it is frightening. Cyber war is happening as we speak. We haven’t seen the worst yet.”

Describing Russian cyber attacks, he said “we are seeing ‘wipers’ [cyber attacks on websites], attacks against civilians, civilian entities and critical infrastructure, all the things we build and defend as nations.”

He warned that due to “war clouds and the fog of war…we still do not see all” of the consequences of Russian cyber attacks.

Earlier President Isaac Herzog complimented Israeli cyber companies for protecting millions around the world from cyber attacks.

