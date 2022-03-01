Russians attack Babyn Yar Holocaust massacre site in Kyiv

Russian missiles and shells pounded Kyiv on Tuesday and also struck the site of Babyn Yar, where tens of thousands of Jews were massacred during the Holocaust.

Andriy Yermak, Chairman of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said: "Russia has launched a missile attack on the territory where the Babyn Yar memorial complex is located. These villains are killing Holocaust victims for the second time."



Just now, a powerful barrage is underway. A missile hit the place where Babyn Yar memorial complex is located! Once again, these barbarians are murdering the victims of Holocaust! — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) March 1, 2022

Natan Sharanksy, the former head of the Jewish Agency, issued a harsh statement, saying": “We, at the Babyn Yar Holocaust Memorial Center, built on Europe’s largest mass grave of the Holocaust, work to preserve historical memory following decades of Soviet suppression of historical truth, so that the evils of the past can never be repeated. We must not allow the truth to - once again - become the victim of war.”

At Babyn Yar (Babi Yar in Russian), some 33,771 Jews were recorded to have been systematically shot dead and buried in a ravine over a period of 48 hours on September 29-30, 1941. As many as 150,000 people – Ukrainians, Roma, Soviets and the physically and mentally disabled – were murdered by the Nazis over a longer period, making it Europe’s largest mass grave.

People place flowers during a ceremony at a monument commemorating the victims of Babyn Yar in Kyiv (credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

In October, a ceremony was held at the site, which is now a verdant suburban public park and was led by presidents Volodimir Zelensky of Ukraine, Isaac Herzog of Israel and Frank-Walter Steinmeier of Germany. Albanian President Ilir Meta also attended alongside the private funders of the project and a number of prominent figures, current and former politicians, leaders of Jewish communities and others.