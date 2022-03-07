Bringing Israeli representation to the Formula One championship, Israeli cloud storage start-up Zadara will serve as the Official Cloud Supplier for Sauber Motorsport, which manages and operates the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN, for a second season.

Zadara’s cloud technology will provide Alfa Romeo with simultaneous access to real-time, data-driven insights in the driver’s seat, in the paddock, and in the team’s factory in Hinwil, Switzerland.

“Formula One starts with the engineering planning and design of the race car long before the car and drivers reach the track. The team engineers rely on huge amounts of data, collected during the season from all over the world. This data is necessary for decisions made in a split second during the race,” said Nelson Nahum, CEO and co-founder at Zadara.

“We are ecstatic to continue our support of the Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN as they enter a new era. Success in F1 requires a solid infrastructure, innovative car design, great drivers and high-performance levels across all three of these elements. By delivering cloud capabilities at the edge, Zadara is driving performance improvements through technology,” he said.

“Zadara’s cloud services dramatically streamline our cloud infrastructure, while enhancing performance, improving latency and putting real-time race data at our fingertips,” said Jan Monchaux, technical director for Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN. “This ability is extremely important in a sport where the difference between winning and losing can come down to just a millisecond. We depend on our cloud technology partnership with Zadara to deliver performance on and off the track by ensuring access to the right data – right when we need it.”

IN ITS first season as the Official Cloud Supplier of Sauber Motorsport, which manages and operates the Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN F1 team, Zadara Co-Founder and CTO Yair Hershko is extremely pleased with the partnership. (credit: ZADARA/COURTESY)

The company’s partnership highlights the success of - and the increasing need for - cloud services in the modern tech environment, as more companies and consumers utilize the technology. “Cloud consumption is a trillions-of-dollars market, and it keeps exponentially growing, every year,” said Parametrix CTO, Neta Rozi. “People are moving to the cloud - the major cloud providers are building data centers globally, and everyone is moving their infrastructures to the cloud.”

Israel is a key player in the cloud computing gold rush - earlier this year. Microsoft announced that it will launch a new cloud datacenter in Israel, which will enable the company to offer low-latency data-resident cloud solutions to customers in the region.

“Israel is a hotbed for digital innovation and entrepreneurship, and cloud technology is playing a pivotal role in new and exciting opportunities for local organizations and communities,” said Ronit Atad, general manager at Microsoft Israel. “Behind every successful organization’s resilience and growth is the need to enhance their own digital capability. Cloud computing is at the heart of that, with customers’ data one of their strongest assets in leading to acceleration of their business, and the Israeli economy.”

The new Zadara-sponsored Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN car, the C42, was revealed on February 27 along with team drivers Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu.