Israeli startup cnvrg.io builds open-source AI code library

With AI Blueprints, organizations will be able to host their own private repository of data while simultaneously helping data scientists democratize their work.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 8, 2022 05:11
cnvrg.io founders Leah Kolben and Yochai Atvan. (photo credit: Courtesy)
cnvrg.io founders Leah Kolben and Yochai Atvan.
(photo credit: Courtesy)

Israeli machine-learning platform provider cnvrg.io in late February announced “AI Blueprints”: a curated, open-source library of custom AI pipelines, ML model application programming interfaces (API) and other data sets that help developers integrate AI solutions into their software and solve coding issues.

Using the new library, developers can create AI tools to implement with any application. Developers can, for instance, apply sales forecasting directly from third parties such as Salesforce, text classification on apps such as Snowflake data warehouse, and other integrations into existing C-suite applications.

AI Blueprints is community-driven and offers a collection of dozens of AI case studies – a number that will continuously grow as more contributions are uploaded by the developer and coder community. With AI Blueprints, organizations will be able to host their own private repository of data while simultaneously helping data scientists democratize their work.

“We’re excited to work closely with cnvrg.io to enable developers to get more value from their AI initiatives,” says Kavitha Prasad, VP Intel AI Strategy and Execution. “Now with cnvrg.io AI Blueprints, AI is more accessible, making it easier for developers in any industry to enhance their business outcomes with pre-built AI pipelines off-the-shelf.”

According to consulting firm Forrester, the AI software market will reach a value of $37 billion by 2025, highlighting the need for more developers in AI-related fields. The AI developer labor force, however, is still not deep enough, as rapid developments in AI often lead to gaps in engineering capabilities.

A robot equipped with artificial intelligence is seen at the AI Xperience Center at the VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in Brussels, Belgium February 19, 2020. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)A robot equipped with artificial intelligence is seen at the AI Xperience Center at the VUB (Vrije Universiteit Brussel) in Brussels, Belgium February 19, 2020. (credit: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS)

“AI Blueprints is our way of enabling data scientists to share their work easily and help organizations to keep up with the demand, and apply more AI to more use-cases,” says Yochay Ettun, CEO and co-founder of cnvrg.io. “The AI Blueprints are developer-friendly, open-source, and fully customizable - enabling any developer to easily add ML to their applications.”

cnvrg.io, which was purchased by multinational technology corporation Intel in November 2020, will unveil AI Blueprints at "mlcon 2.0", a community machine-learning event hosted by cnvrg.io. AI Blueprint is estimated to hit the market within the first half of 2022.



