Israeli tech job openings rise 300% as investment soars

As Israel's hi-tech sector skyrockets in 2021, Investment platform OurCrowd said Thursday job openings at its portfolio companies more than tripled over the past year.

The number of vacant positions advertised by OurCrowd startups rose from a peak of 836 in the second quarter of 2020 to 2,628 at the end of June 2021, as advertised by 148 of OurCrowd's nearly 300 portfolio companies.

Israel's hi-tech sector has been growing at a frenzied pace in 2021, with more than $15 billion raised in the first eight months of the year. Many companies are now flushed with cash for hiring top talent, and there are concerns that there are not enough workers in Israel to meet the demand.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/health-science/") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12246'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}

"Even though we are still deep into the pandemic and its social costs, there is something different happening on the tech front, where there is a massive digital transformation sweeping over the world, driving tech investment to record highs and creating an abundance of jobs," OurCrowd founder and CEO Jon Medved told The Jerusalem Post. "This survey is not a fully scientific study, but it's a pretty broad set of inputs from the largest portfolio of companies in Israel and outside, and the data is pretty is pretty compelling."

Software engineers remain the most in-demand category at tech companies, representing 18% of all openings. Business development staff were a close second with 15%.

Jon Medved, CEO of OurCrowd (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)

"One of the secrets of the tech frenzy that is going on now is that not everyone is coming from a tech background," Medved said. "The notion that there is a tech wall keeping liberal arts students out is now dropping. Software is still number one, and I tell moms and dads to tell their kids to be software developers, or data scientists in particular, but I'd estimate that more than half of OurCrowd's 250 employees worldwide don't have tech degrees. It is important to understand physics and electronics, but hi-tech companies need people with backgrounds in project management, business development, marketing, communications, HR, and particularly psychology.

Salary-wise, 35% of entry-level sales and business development staff earn NIS 12-16K/month in Israel, with roughly equal numbers making either more or less, the report said. Over 51% of mid-level sales and business development staff earn more than NIS 20K/month. 74% of senior executives earn more than NIS 24K.

The report also found that hybrid work is here to stay. While 95% of companies have reopened their offices, only 13% of companies have staff in the office full time. Some 80% are implementing a hybrid model with some employees in the office, some part-time and some at home. Even in Israel, which is a world leader in the percentage of its population vaccinated against Covid-19, 77% of companies expect to continue the hybrid model at least through December 1.

"People want to get back to the office, but it won't be straightforward," Medved said. "The advantages and ease of remote working aren't going away, even if they bring their own set of challenges. In some cases, where a person is commuting an hour each way, five days a week, working from home is like gaining another day of work. People aren't going to give that up."

That's good news for people living outside of the main population centers. About 35% of OurCrowd's Israeli companies said they are now more positively inclined to hire employees from peripheral geographic areas beyond the main h-tech triangle between Tel Aviv, Haifa and Jerusalem. At the same time, companies based in the periphery are opening offices in the main centers as employees become more accustomed to working remotely across multiple sites.

“In an effort to address the needs of our employees while growing during Covid, Morphisec has opened a small Tel Aviv office in addition to the Beersheba HQ to enable employees to work partially at an office while reducing commute time,” said Michal Gilboa, Morphisec's VP of human resources.

The survey also found that using Zoom and other virtual meeting technologies was sufficient for their sales efforts, with companies reporting that they had no trouble sourcing and closing B2B deals. While 78% of companies said they are planning to either maintain or expand their sales teams abroad, 22% said they are now re-thinking their strategy relative to overseas sales staff.

Regarding the Israeli government's intention to grow the hi-tech’s sector's share of the workforce from 9.8% in 2020 to 15% by 2026, over two-thirds of the survey's respondents said they expect this goal will be met.

Medved applauded a plan proposed by Science, Innovation, and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen to bring in more foreign workers for the hi-tech industry.

"We need more frameworks for this," Medved said. "We have to find ways to attract the best and brightest from the Jewish world and beyond. This is a great place to live and work, and there are lots of people who would come here if the visa situation was worked out."