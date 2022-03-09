The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

New NGT fund will promote Arab medical innovators

The $92 million funds will be used to promote innovation in medical technologies

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: MARCH 9, 2022 14:41
Zohar Gendler, CEO and partner at NGT HealthCare II (photo credit: Baha Tourani)
Zohar Gendler, CEO and partner at NGT HealthCare II
(photo credit: Baha Tourani)

The Nazareth-based NGT HealthCare II Impact Fund, which focuses on health technologies, has announced a new fund with commitments of approximately $92 million for investments in its portfolio companies.

The funds are intended for investments in breakthrough academic and medical commercialization technologies, and special attention will be given to promoting entrepreneurship from the Arab society.

“We will continue to build innovative life science companies, commercialize technologies from universities and hospitals, and encourage entrepreneurs from the Arab society,” said Zohar Gendler, managing partner and CEO at NGT HealthCare II.

As a result of NGT HealthCare II winning the Innovation Authority’s incubation tender, the fund intends to leverage grants of approximately $30 million, up to NIS 6.5M per portfolio company.

THE CHURCH of the Annunciation in Nazareth (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)THE CHURCH of the Annunciation in Nazareth (credit: BAZ RATNER/REUTERS)

These funds will allow NGT HealthCare II to invest in about 25 early-stage startup companies, and in 16 “year zero” projects (pre-incubator, academic projects) in the fields of biotechnology, bio-convergence, and medical devices.

Companies that will join the fund’s portfolio and receive funding will also be granted access to the fund’s Nazareth offices and laboratories, as well as professional support from fund partners, in-depth market analysis, support in pre-clinical and clinical trials, and support in capital raising and agreements with strategic players.

“The Innovation Authority’s new program, which enables investment in ‘year zero companies’ provides - for the first time - the possibility of young projects with groundbreaking technology, to carry out preliminary proof of concept,” noted Gendler.


She added: “Our exceptional partners, and the extensive collaborations we have built with academic and health institutes in Israel and abroad, provide us with high accessibility to new projects that are now gaining high leverage from the Innovation Authority together with the Fund’s funds. NGT HealthCare II and its partners will also support these companies later, after the initial investment period.”

In light of the new fund’s establishment, NGT has taken on two new strategic partners: T3, the commercialization arm of the Technion, and Hadassit, the technology transfer company of Hadassah Jerusalem. They join established partners such as Arkin Holdings and Jacobs Investment Company LLC.

“The Technion is a world leader in innovation and entrepreneurship, and the partnership with NGT HealthCare II serves as a natural platform for an applied realization of the Technion scientific excellence,” said Rona Samler, general manager at T3. “Our collaboration will enable the advancement of groundbreaking solutions, the creation of economic value and social impact.”

“We joined NGT HealthCare II out of a deep and long familiarity with the leading team that brings with it a high commitment to developing and commercializing innovative technologies,” added Dr. Tamar Raz, CEO of Hadassit.

“The NGT HealthCare II team understands our biggest challenge in developing early-stage technologies into companies, bridging the gap from academia to the industry. The NGT team closely accompanies the companies throughout the development, regulatory and clinical stages, raising capital and connecting to strategic partners”.



Tags Nazareth entrepreneurship in israel israeli innovation
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by