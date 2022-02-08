The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Technion shares academic knowledge in Wikipedia entries

Technion students are beginning to write articles for Wikipedia to add to free knowledge in science, technology, and mathematics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 8, 2022 19:19
The Computer Science Faculty building at Technion University in Haifa, Israel (photo credit: BENY SHLEVICH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
The Computer Science Faculty building at Technion University in Haifa, Israel
(photo credit: BENY SHLEVICH/WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

The Technion's Social Hub and the Center for the Advancement of Learning and Teaching has partnered with NGO "Wikimedia" to promote the writing of Wikipedia articles by students to share knowledge with the public and spread free knowledge in the fields of science, technology and mathematics. 

There are more than 300,000 entries on the Israeli Wikipedia site and it's the fifth biggest site in Israel in regards to views, with about 2,000 views per minute. 

However, in regards to STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) subjects, there is both a quantitative and qualitative shortage.

Coordinator of academic projects at Wikimedia Dr. Keren Shatzman says the organization is trying to expand Wikipedia's free knowledge base. 

While Wikipedia is not considered an academic source, about 85% of students in Israel use it as “presearch” so they can understand the subject matter by gaining some basic background before writing their academic articles. 

Fuad Fares and his son, Basem, work together at the Technion Faculty of Medicine (credit: Courtesy)Fuad Fares and his son, Basem, work together at the Technion Faculty of Medicine (credit: Courtesy)

Therefore "it is important that the information is good quality and reliable," Shatzman says.

"Academia is a public institution and has a role to play towards students as well as towards the general public. Writing entries in Wikipedia is an effective way of disseminating knowledge to teachers, students, and anyone who wishes to do independent learning, outside the confines of the campus", said the academic chairman of the Technion's Social Hub Dr. Meirav Aharon Gutman. 

As part of students' academic courses, they've started writing articles for Wikipedia. 

Graduate architecture student Zohar Weiss said that writing an entry on "cooperative housing" combined her personal interest with the professional knowledge she acquired in her studies. 

Weiss says, "At the end of the day people use it to research everything, but its impact is greater because the information reaches a really wide audience, which is really exciting.”



Tags technion technology the technion israel science wikimedia Wikipedia math
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Pantyhose found to be effective facemask hack for better protection - study

Commercial Images iStock.
2

Are Jews white? Is Whoopi Goldberg Jewish? ‘The View’ Holocaust controversy, explained

Whoopi Goldberg attends a benefit event in New York City, Sept. 13, 2021.
3

COVID-19: Green Pass narrowed to large events starting next week

Israel's Green Pass validity was extended until Thursday on Sunday after the Health Ministry 'traffic light' website crashed, October 3, 2021.
4

Iran ‘society set to explode’ while Biden unfreezes $29 billion for regime

Members of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) navy participate in a joint exercise called the 'Great Prophet 17', in the southwest of Iran, in this picture obtained on December 22, 2021.
5

Putin, Johnson speak after UK intercepts four Russian bombers

A Russian TU-95 bomber flies through airspace northwest of Okinoshima island, Fukuoka

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by