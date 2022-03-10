The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Social Fund investments leading to less charitable donations -TAU study

Investment firms have marketed “ESG” (Environment, Society and Government, or ESG) social investments as a way for investors to achieve financial returns while also making a social impact.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 00:20

Updated: MARCH 10, 2022 00:23
A person holds inflatable Earth as climate activists including Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future stage a protest demanding more action whilst G20 climate and environment ministers hold a meeting in Naples, Italy, July 22, 2021. (photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)
A person holds inflatable Earth as climate activists including Extinction Rebellion and Fridays for Future stage a protest demanding more action whilst G20 climate and environment ministers hold a meeting in Naples, Italy, July 22, 2021.
(photo credit: GUGLIELMO MANGIAPANE / REUTERS)

A new Tel Aviv University study found that the increase in investments into “social funds” – funds that invest in projects aimed at reducing poverty, unemployment and physical deterioration in underprivileged areas – are impacting the number of direct donations to charities.

Tel Aviv University researchers studied the investment behavior of roughly 10,000 clients on an investment app, discovering that investors switching to recently-introduced social funds subsequently reduced their donations in charitable organizations – which consequently support causes similar to those in a social fund. The study was published in the peer-reviewed academic journal Management Science.

Investment firms have marketed “ESG” (Environment, Society and Government, or ESG) social investments as a way for investors to achieve financial returns while also making a social impact. For example, such funds eschew investments in certain industries, such as oil or defense, and direct investment into more sustainable industries, like renewable energy.

“On the one hand, investment firms could use social funds as a marketing ploy to attract investors. For example, say you’re told the ESG fund invests only in companies with a low carbon footprint – that doesn’t mean that you’re investing in companies in the field of renewable energy. It can mean that you’re investing in technology giants like Apple, that is, companies that are not necessarily causing damage,” said the study’s co-author Prof. Shai Danziger of Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management.

In 2018, global social investment assets exceeded $30 trillion, an increase of 34% since 2016. During this same period, total donations to nonprofits in the US – society’s traditional avenue for advancing social goals – dropped 1.1%.

TRADERS AT work in the Saudi Investment Bank in Riyadh. (credit: REUTERS/FAHAD SHADEED) TRADERS AT work in the Saudi Investment Bank in Riyadh. (credit: REUTERS/FAHAD SHADEED)

Until now, the causal link between the popularity of social investments and the decline in charitable giving had not been examined, making this TAU study the first of its kind.

Despite the drop in donations, researchers also found that most of the investors in the social fund had not previously donated to charities – meaning that in a broader sense, social funds entice more people to fund social causes.

“Our findings show that after investing in a social fund, investors reduce their traditional contributions to environmental and social nonprofits,” explained Danzinger. “On the other hand, since 79% of investors in the ESG fund did not make any charitable contributions before investing, the overall effect must be assessed.”

“Ultimately the question is whether ESG contributions to society outweigh the decrease in investor donations.”



Tags tel aviv university environment investment scientific study investors Green Revolution sustainability
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by