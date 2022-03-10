The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
MCL and IAI awarded UK defense contract

Through Project Theseus the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) aims to investigate the potential to apply autonomy to the ordering, planning, and delivery of supplies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 01:10

Updated: MARCH 10, 2022 01:16
REX MK II. (photo credit: IAI)
Two leading defense companies are the recipients of a contract to deliver demonstrations of their highly-automated ground and air resupply network. 

Marlborough Communications Limited (MCL) and its technology partner Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) are set to provide innovative capability based on the latest autonomous technology as part of Project Theseus, set to launch in 2022. This contract with Future Capabilities Group within the Ministry of Defense is the second contract  for MCL and IAI.

Through Project Theseus, the UK Ministry of Defense (MoD) aims to investigate the potential to apply autonomy to the ordering, planning, and delivery of supplies as well as the ability to increase the flow and efficiency of delivery on the battlefield. 

View of the Arsuf battlefield (credit: RAFAEL LEWIS)View of the Arsuf battlefield (credit: RAFAEL LEWIS)

The 24/7 capability will be facilitated by land and air robotic and autonomous systems (RAS), a mission planner, battlespace management applications and logistics information system to provide tactical last-mile resupply to dismounted forces.

Shane Knight, Managing Director, MCL, said: “We’re proud to be working in partnership with IAI to deliver this
innovative capability demonstration to the MoD as part of Project Theseus. Our combined expertise and knowledge of robotic and autonomous systems are crucial to the creation of the ground and air resupply network. This contract is a clear demonstration of the strength of our partnership with IAI, which we are confident will continue to grow and strengthen throughout the delivery of the Theseus project. It also solidifies our position as a major contractor to the UK MoD.”

Boaz Levy, President and CEO of IAI, added: “IAI looks forward to cooperating with MCL to provide this demonstration to the UK MoD as part of Project Theseus. Together IAI and MCL have superior combined knowledge of autonomous land robotic systems to support advanced ground and air resupply networks. This cooperation with MCL further demonstrates the strength of IAI and the UK defense industries' collaborations. IAI is proud to collaborate with our UK partner, to supply advanced combat solutions, and further the company's presence in the region as part of our overarching strategy."



