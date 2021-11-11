The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

Israel Aerospace Industries unveiled a family of new electronic warfare systems to combat a range of threats with targeted beams.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2021 14:48
IAI's Scorpius system (photo credit: IAI)
IAI's Scorpius system
(photo credit: IAI)
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) unveiled a family of new electronic warfare (EW) systems on Thursday which can combat a range of threats, including UAVs, ships, missiles and radar systems.
The Scorpius family of systems scans the entire surrounding area for targets and deploys narrowly focused beams to interfere with multiple threats across the electromagnetic spectrum. The system effectively disrupts the operation of electromagnetic systems, including radar, electronic sensors, navigation and data communications.
Scorpius has unprecedented receiver sensitivity and transmission power, allowing it to detect and address multiple threats of different kinds simultaneously from much farther distances than it was able to in the past.
The Scorpius family includes five systems, the Scorpius G (ground), the Scorpius N (naval), the Scorpius SP (air), the Scorpius SJ (air) and the Scorpius T (training).
The Scorpius G is a mobile, ground-based EW system used to detect and disrupt ground and airborne threats. The system can be quickly deployed by vehicle and is a "soft-kill" air defense system which creates an electronic dome of protection above a wide area.
IAI Scorpius system (credit: IAI) IAI Scorpius system (credit: IAI)
The Scorpius N defends ships against advanced threats, including cruise missiles, UAVs and airborne imaging radars. The systems extremely high range provides early detection and targeting of threats.
The Scorpius SP is a self-protection pod for combat aircraft, while the SJ is a standoff jammer that disrupts a range of enemy aerial and ground-based electromagnetic operations. The system can be installed on fighter and mission aircraft for escort and stand-off jamming missions or on military transport aircraft. The system can provide protection against all types of Air-to-Air and Surface-to-Air threats and operates automatically.
The Scorpius T provides EW training for pilots. The system emulates a variety of modern air-defense systems simultaneously from a single platform and can support training for fifth-generation aircraft. The system was used during the international Blue Flag aerial exercise.
“The modern battlefield depends on the electromagnetic domain for sensing, communications, and navigation," said Adi Dulberg, general manager of IAI's Intelligence Division. "Protecting the use of the electromagnetic domain for our forces, while denying its use by the enemy, have become mission-critical for success in combat and for ensuring the superiority of our forces in the field. The new technology, developed by IAI’s talented engineers, tips the scale of electronic warfare, providing world-first breakthrough capabilities for electronic defense and disrupting enemy systems."


Tags technology UAVs Israel Aerospace Industries radar
