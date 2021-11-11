IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) unveiled a family of new electronic warfare (EW) systems on Thursday which can combat a range of threats , including UAVs, ships, missiles and radar systems.

The Scorpius family of systems scans the entire surrounding area for targets and deploys narrowly focused beams to interfere with multiple threats across the electromagnetic spectrum. The system effectively disrupts the operation of electromagnetic systems, including radar, electronic sensors, navigation and data communications.

Scorpius has unprecedented receiver sensitivity and transmission power, allowing it to detect and address multiple threats of different kinds simultaneously from much farther distances than it was able to in the past.

The Scorpius family includes five systems, the Scorpius G (ground), the Scorpius N (naval), the Scorpius SP (air), the Scorpius SJ (air) and the Scorpius T (training).

The Scorpius G is a mobile, ground-based EW system used to detect and disrupt ground and airborne threats. The system can be quickly deployed by vehicle and is a "soft-kill" air defense system which creates an electronic dome of protection above a wide area.

IAI Scorpius system (credit: IAI)

The Scorpius N defends ships against advanced threats, including cruise missiles, UAVs and airborne imaging radars. The systems extremely high range provides early detection and targeting of threats.

The Scorpius SP is a self-protection pod for combat aircraft, while the SJ is a standoff jammer that disrupts a range of enemy aerial and ground-based electromagnetic operations. The system can be installed on fighter and mission aircraft for escort and stand-off jamming missions or on military transport aircraft. The system can provide protection against all types of Air-to-Air and Surface-to-Air threats and operates automatically.

The Scorpius T provides EW training for pilots. The system emulates a variety of modern air-defense systems simultaneously from a single platform and can support training for fifth-generation aircraft. The system was used during the international Blue Flag aerial exercise.