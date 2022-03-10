The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Apple, IKEA, among foreign companies Russia considers nationalizing

McDonald's, IKEA, Apple are included among 59 companies that the Russian Federation may nationalize, as a response for widespread corporate withdrawal.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MARCH 10, 2022 16:54

Updated: MARCH 10, 2022 17:57
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flag-raising ceremony on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia March 4, 2022. (photo credit: Sputnik/Andrei Gorshkov/Kremlin via REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a flag-raising ceremony on the ferry Marshal Rokossovsky via a video link at his residence outside Moscow, Russia March 4, 2022.
(photo credit: Sputnik/Andrei Gorshkov/Kremlin via REUTERS)

McDonald's, IKEA and Apple are few among the list of 59 companies that the Russian Federation may nationalize, according to Oleg Pavlov, head of the Public Consumer Initiative organization.

This comes as a response to many companies cutting ties with Russia in line with international sanctions, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

"A list of foreign companies has been sent to the government and the Prosecutor General's Office that can be nationalized due to the cessation of their work in Russia," Pavlov said. 

"So far, there are 59 companies on the list, but it will expand depending on new statements from foreign businesses. Among those who have already found themselves in the document: Volkswagen, Apple, IKEA, Microsoft, IBM, Shell, McDonald's, Porsche, Toyota, H&M and others." 

The head of the Public Consumer Initiative also noted that the Ministry of Industry and Trade, law enforcement officers, and Rospotrebnadzor, Russia's federal consumer rights agency, are all working together on the list and it's implications. 

According to Pavlov, the list is not yet final, and companies that will announce their withdrawal without providing guarantees to Russian consumers will be included in the list.

He also specified that administrative, criminal and judicial procedures would be applied to the companies.

"The total amount of obligations of these companies to citizens, the state and counterparties are more than 6 trillion roubles. This is precisely the amount of their revenue in Russia over the past three years.

"Being on the anti-sanction black list means, for the violating company and its management, the following risks: arresting of its accounts and assets, the introduction of external management to replace the current one and the nationalization of property.

"Additionally, the management of these enterprises will be held criminally responsible for deliberate bankruptcy and fraud on an especially large scale, " Pavlov added.

Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the President of the Russian Federation, commented on the proposal for the nationalization of companies that announced their withdrawal from the Russian market.

He said that all options for responding to sanctions and the development of events are being developed at the government headquarters.



Tags Russia sanctions ikea McDonald's Apple
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by