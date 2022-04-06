The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Israeli foodmaker Strauss says US delays may hit 2022 results

Strauss, a maker of snacks, food and coffee with an Israeli market share of 12.4%, last month said it posted a 2021 profit of 639 million shekels on a 7.4% rise in revenue to 8.7 billion shekels.

By REUTERS
Published: APRIL 6, 2022 12:53

Updated: APRIL 6, 2022 12:54
Israeli foodmaker Strauss Group on Wednesday warned that its 2022 results could be further hurt by manufacturing delays at its Sabra Dipping Co site in the United States.

"The company anticipates further negative impact on Sabra’s operating results in 2022, including in Sabra’s sales volumes and profit, which may also impact the company's results," Strauss said in a statement.

"Currently it is not possible to estimate the influence on Sabra's or the company's results."

Strauss, a maker of snacks, fresh food and coffee with an Israeli market share of 12.4%, last month said it posted a 2021 profit of 639 million shekels ($199 million) on a 7.4% rise in revenue to 8.7 billion shekels.

Sabra, its international dips and spreads joint venture with Pepsico, recorded in the same period a 42% drop in operating profit to $11 million due to an increase in manufacturing costs as a result of the partial shutdown of the plant in December as well as increased labor costs.

After an inspection and warning letter from the US Food and Drug Administration in December, Strauss had said it started an adjustment plan at Sabra's plant in Virginia bringing a temporary reduction in production capacity and manufacturing costs.

In February, Strauss had said it expected a return to full capacity in the second quarter of 2022.

But it updated that timeline on Wednesday, blaming further delays on manufacturing disruptions in the past few days.

"There will be substantial delays and changes in scope and timing to the adjustment plan," it said.



