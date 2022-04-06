MK Idit Silman resigns, government coalition loses majority

Coalition chairman and MK Idit Silman (Yamina) announced her resignation from the government coalition on Wednesday morning.

With this, the government loses its majority in Knesset.

Huge political development in #Israel: The head of the coalition from the party of PM @naftalibennett, @iditsilman, is leaving the coalition because she "cannot take it anymore." Scoop by @amit_segal — Gil Hoffman (@Gil_Hoffman) April 6, 2022

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Silman has stated that she chose to resign due to feeling that she "cannot take it anymore," and said that she cannot continue harming the Jewish identity of the State of Israel, possibly referring to a disagreement over allowing chametz into hospitals over Passover.

Maariv reporter Anna Ravya Barsky reported via Twitter that several senior coalition members were aware of this decision for at least a week, and it did not come as a surprise to them.

מדברת הבוקר עם הגורמים בקואליציה ומסתבר שלפחות עבור כמה מהם,כולל בכירים הצעד של @iditsilman לא בא בהפתעה. כמה שרים היו ערים למתרחש כבר לפני שבוע ימים. — Anna Rayva-Barsky (@AnnaBarskiy) April 6, 2022

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett speaks with MK Idit Silman a discussion on the Electricity Law connecting to Arab and Bedouin towns, during a plenum session in the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, January 5, 2022. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

However, according to reports, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, who heads the Yamina party, was not aware of her decision and was taken by surprise on Wednesday morning. He has reportedly cancelled the schedule he had planned for the day in order to deal with the fallout of her resignation.

Labor MK Gilad Kariv reacted to the news in conversation with radio station 103FM, saying he "very much hopes that at the end of the day Idit Silman will take it back, she is the chair of the coalition. This move can only lead to one result and that is a general election. The last thing Israeli society needs at the moment is another election campaign."

Former Prime Minister and leader of the Opposition Benjamin Netanyahu congratulated Silman on her decision, thanking her "in the name of many people in Israel that waited for this moment."

"I call on everyone who was elected with the votes of the nationalist bloc to join Idit and return home, you will be received with all due respect and open arms," he concluded.

Likud faction head Yariv Levin congratulated Silman on her decision, saying she did the right thing and that she is "saving the State of Israel from a dangerous and unprecedented process of deep damage to the Jewish character of the state and the foundations of its existence."

According to Likud party officials, Silman is not the only coalition member to have been considering resignation, and they have said that they are hopeful about others soon following her lead.

Religious Zionist Party MK Bezalel Smotrich called Silman's resignation "the dawn of a new day," and said it was the "beginning of the end for Bennett's non-Zionist left-wing government."

This is a developing story.