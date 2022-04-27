Russia's Gazprom halts gas supplies to Poland and Bulgaria

Russian energy giant Gazprom on Wednesday halted gas supplies to Bulgaria and Poland because they had failed to pay in roubles.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" agree to a scheme under which they would open accounts at Gazprombank and make payments for Russian gas imports in euros or dollars that would be converted into roubles.

Poland has repeatedly said it will not pay for Russian gas in roubles and has planned not to extend its gas contract with Gazprom after it expires in the end of this year.

"Payments for gas supplied from April 1 must be made in roubles using the new payments details, about which the counterparties were informed in a timely manner," Gazprom said on Wednesday.

Both Poland and Bulgaria had earlier said Russia would stop supplying gas on Wednesday to the two NATO and EU members, amid a deepening the rift between Europe and Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

Ukraine has accused Russia of blackmailing Europe over energy in an attempt to break its allies, as fighting heads into a third month without Russia capturing a major city.

Staunch Kremlin opponent Poland is among the European countries seeking the toughest sanctions against Russia for invading its neighbor.

The European Union network of gas transmission operators said gas to Poland was cut briefly, but later restored, and edged up after dropping to zero.

There was no word early on Wednesday if Bulgaria's supplies were also disrupted.

Poland's gas supply contract with energy giant Gazprom is for 10.2 billion cubic meters (bcm) per year, and covers about 50% of national consumption.

Poland's state-owned PGNiG had earlier said supplies from Gazprom via Ukraine and Belarus would be cut at 8 a.m. (0600 GMT) on Wednesday, but Poland said it did not need to draw on reserves and its gas storage was 76% full.

"The ultimate goal of Russia's leadership is not just to seize the territory of Ukraine, but to dismember the entire center and east of Europe and deal a global blow to democracy," Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Tuesday.

His chief of staff, Andriy Yermak, said Russia was "beginning the gas blackmail of Europe."

"Russia is trying to shatter the unity of our allies," Yermak said.

Bulgaria, which is almost completely reliant on Russian gas imports, said it had fulfilled all its contractual obligations with Gazprom and that the proposed new payment scheme was in breach of the arrangement.

It has held initial talks to import liquefied natural gas through neighboring Turkey and Greece.