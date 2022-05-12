The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Whatsapp rolls out new features, including emoji reactions

"We’re excited to share that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app. Reactions are fun, fast, and they reduce overload in groups too."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 12, 2022 15:32
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration (photo credit: REUTERS)
Silhouettes of mobile users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Meta-owned Whatsapp has rolled out several new features on May 5, the most notable being the ability to react with emojis to individual messages, as well as an increase to 2GB for file sharing and a maximum of 512 members per group.

"We’re excited to share that emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app. Reactions are fun, fast, and they reduce overload in groups too. We’ll continue improving them by adding an even broader range of expressions in the future," Whatsapp said in a statement.

Whatsapp announced last month that its vision for the near future is kickstarting "communities" in Whatsapp, enabling larger groups to operate using the platform.

"Communities on WhatsApp will enable people to bring together separate groups under one umbrella with a structure that works for them," Whatsapp said in a statement.

"That way people can receive updates sent to the entire Community and easily organize smaller discussion groups on what matters to them. Communities will also contain powerful new tools for admins, including announcement messages that are sent to everyone and control over which groups can be included."

While this particular feature has was not rolled out as of yet, Whatsapp did increase the maximum number of participants in a single group to 512, likely as a precursor to the needed framework to make communities function.

In addition, WhatsApp has greatly increased the size of files sent on the platform from 100MB to 2GB, pointing out that it will be particularly useful "for collaboration among small businesses and school groups."

"We hope people enjoy these updates and look forward to sharing more throughout the year."



Tags technology innovation WhatsApp Meta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by