Micro-mobility company TIER is arriving in Israel

TIER Mobility, a leading shared micro-mobility provider announced its plans to start offering its services in Israel starting next month.

TIER's micro-mobility solutions will enter Tel Aviv’s market with a pre-launch promotion to anyone who downloads the app and signs up for the service prior to the scooters hitting the streets. The promotion will offer 3 vehicles unlocks and 30 minutes of riding time with the code LETSGOTLV.

TIER expects that the market in Israel for shared vehicles, specifically for shared micro-mobility solutions, will continue to grow amid growing traffic congestion, since it provides an accessible solution for short-distance shared transportation.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

The company offers a fleet of more than 300,000 electric mobility vehicles worldwide — scooters, bicycles and mopeds — and is the first European micro-mobility provider to offer its users three different types of vehicles in one app. initially TIER is expected to deploy e-scooters in Israel and will consider offering its bicycles and mopeds in the future.

“Israelis will soon be able to enjoy the safest and most advanced e-scooters in the world, just like their counterparts in London, Berlin and Paris. TIER offers a micro-mobility operations model that Israel hasn't seen yet in terms of safety and sustainability to both users and nonusers," Alex Souter, VP and RGM of TIER, South-West Europe and the Middle East, said.

"I am confident that we will be able to work with municipalities and our other stakeholders across Israel to offer our services in a coordinated, regulated and efficient manner."

TIER’s vehicles come with industry-leading safety features which minimize the risks to riders and the public, including indicator lights, shock absorbers, a large front wheel and a phone holder with cordless charging for easy navigation. TIER’s vehicles are also installed with triple brakes and a double kickstand which further improves stopping power.

The company was founded in 2018 and following its acquisitions of Europe's largest bike-share firm Nextbike and US-based micro-mobility operator Spin, TIER now operates in more than 530 cities in 26 countries, including Paris, Berlin, London, and Oslo.