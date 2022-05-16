Micro-mobility company TIER is arriving in Israel

TIER Mobility, a leading shared micro-mobility provider announced its plans to start offering its services in Israel starting next month.
TIER's micro-mobility solutions will enter Tel Aviv’s market with a pre-launch promotion to anyone who downloads the app and signs up for the service prior to the scooters hitting the streets. The promotion will offer 3 vehicles unlocks and 30 minutes of riding time with the code LETSGOTLV.
TIER expects that the market in Israel for shared vehicles, specifically for shared micro-mobility solutions, will continue to grow amid growing traffic congestion, since it provides an accessible solution for short-distance shared transportation.
The company offers a fleet of more than 300,000 electric mobility vehicles worldwide — scooters, bicycles and mopeds — and is the first European micro-mobility provider to offer its users three different types of vehicles in one app. initially TIER is expected to deploy e-scooters in Israel and will consider offering its bicycles and mopeds in the future.
“Israelis will soon be able to enjoy the safest and most advanced e-scooters in the world, just like their counterparts in London, Berlin and Paris. TIER offers a micro-mobility operations model that Israel hasn't seen yet in terms of safety and sustainability to both users and nonusers," Alex Souter, VP and RGM of TIER, South-West Europe and the Middle East, said.
"I am confident that we will be able to work with municipalities and our other stakeholders across Israel to offer our services in a coordinated, regulated and efficient manner."
TIER’s vehicles come with industry-leading safety features which minimize the risks to riders and the public, including indicator lights, shock absorbers, a large front wheel and a phone holder with cordless charging for easy navigation. TIER’s vehicles are also installed with triple brakes and a double kickstand which further improves stopping power.
The company was founded in 2018 and following its acquisitions of Europe's largest bike-share firm Nextbike and US-based micro-mobility operator Spin, TIER now operates in more than 530 cities in 26 countries, including Paris, Berlin, London, and Oslo.