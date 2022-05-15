Inflation hits Israel: housing, vegetable and transportation prices rise

The consumer price index rose by 0.8% during April according to data published on Sunday. During the past year (April 2021-April 2022) the index rose by 4%.

Significant price increases were recorded in fresh vegetables which rose by 5.5%, clothing which rose by 2.8%, transportation which rose by 2.3% and culture and entertainment Which rose by 1.5%. Significant price declines were recorded in communications, which fell by 1.2%.

In addition, the published data showed that the national average price of rent in the first quarter of 2022 was NIS 4,153.6. In the previous quarter, the average price was NIS 4,112.6.

The price index of residential construction inputs rose by 1.0% in April 2022, following a trend In the last twelve months (April 2022 - April 2021), in which the price index rose by 6.8%.

Significant price increases were also recorded in the "general materials and products" category, which increased by 2.0%.

Finished products made of aluminum and plastic, which rose by 12.3%, sealing, which rose by 11.1%, and construction iron, which rose by 4.1%, became particularly more expensive even when compared to other categories.