Is the online shopping fad threatening malls?

A survey conducted by Israeli companies Tnuport and Yishpro shows that in the past year, more than 80% of Israelis have made at least one purchase on online sites.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 1, 2022 21:16
Yishpro Planet Beersheba (photo credit: YISHPRO)
Yishpro Planet Beersheba
(photo credit: YISHPRO)

The increase in the volume of online shopping is threatening malls and shopping centers.

At least, so said Israel Vizel, director of business development at Tnuport and Yishpro. 

This trend is constantly growing and allegedly poses a significant threat to shopping centers, which are losing business as a result.

The powerful e-commerce industry and the change in consumer culture habits require shopping centers to reinvent themselves and become leisure and entertainment centers for the whole family.

Israel Vizel


