Will Israel cancel the $75 VAT exemption for online shopping?

Israelis' exemption from VAT and customs charges which came with online purchases of under $75 may be nearing its end.

By ZEV STUB  
JULY 26, 2021 14:48
The Finance Committee meets in the Knesset, June 2021 (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The Finance Committee meets in the Knesset, June 2021
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
Israelis ordering from Amazon, AliExpress, or thousands of other online shopping sites feel comfortable knowing that purchases under $75 are exempt from VAT and customs charges. But a report submitted this week by the Economy Ministry's Committee for Economic Promotion to Economy Minister Orna Barbivai suggested that the exemption be canceled.
The committee, which was formed in 2018 with the goal of recommending a program for the economic advancement of Israel's trade and services industries, said the VAT exemption creates a competitive disadvantage for local retailers who are required to pay VAT from the first shekel. The European Union made a similar decision last month when it canceled its exemption on imports valued at less than €22 from non-EU companies.
MK Orna Barbivai speaks at the Plenum Hall at the Knesset, on May 20, 2019 (photographer: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)MK Orna Barbivai speaks at the Plenum Hall at the Knesset, on May 20, 2019 (photographer: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Canceling the exemption would be preconditioned on Israel developing a simple payment mechanism for consumers and suppliers to pay customs charges, the report noted.  
When Israel first began offering VAT exemptions on personal imports in the 1980s, no one imagined that online shopping would one day become so easy or popular. But more than 20% of purchases worldwide are now done online, and the pandemic has only accelerated that trend. The exempted import value was increased from $50 to $75 in the aftermath of 2011's social protests, and coordinating online purchases to keep under that number has become a sort of national sport, at the expense of local retailers who can't compete on price.
Israel had previously planned to scrap the VAT exemption in 2019, but the collapse of the government then staved off its implementation.
The report comes about a month after Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman floated the idea of canceling the $75 exemption as a potential measure to raise tax revenues. That discussion was ultimately shelved, although it may gain a new life after the committee's report.
Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman checks food prices at a Jerusalem supermarket. (photographer: Courtesy)Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman checks food prices at a Jerusalem supermarket. (photographer: Courtesy)
Following the report's publication, the Manufacturers Association came out supporting the proposal. "This exemption severely hurt local businesses that do have to pay VAT, preventing them from competing fairly," said association president Dr. Ron Tomer. "The abolition of the VAT exemption will strengthen businesses in Israel, create a better business environment and inject hundreds of millions of shekels into the state coffers. 
Also in the report also was the recommendation to cancel a requirement that retailers put price labels on every item for easy price comparison, and allow them to publish prices digitally on store shelves only. While price stickers may make it easier for customers to compare prices, it imposes additional costs on the retailer and impedes technological progress, the report said.
The report was commissioned to help formulate an agenda for trade and services industries, which employ some 60% of the workforce and contribute 65% of GDP. These sectors are characterized by low labor productivity and excessive bureaucracy, and require fundamental changes and reforms, the report said.  
It is perhaps ironic that the report was published at the same time as the Finance Ministry is pushing forth its own similar agenda for the 2021-2022 budget, with many overlapping conclusions. The government is working quickly to get the budget, which includes many measures for eliminating excess regulation and encouraging economic growth, approved by the November 4 deadline. 


