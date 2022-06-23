The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aaron Frenkel donates $1m. to Ezra Lemarpe

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 13:31
International entrepreneur Aaron Frenkel donated $1m. to Rabbi Avraham Elimelech Firer and the Ezra Lemarpe association this week.

At a fundraising event held in Savyon at the Dekel family home for Ezra Lemarpe, businessman and international entrepreneur Frenkel (in a video call from Monaco) donated $1 million to the ongoing maintenance of 20 Ezra Lemarpe ambulances.

The event was attended by about 150 guests including Yossi Cohen, the former head of the Mossad, who lectured on "Israel and its challenges," and Shuli Rand, who graced the crowd with his singing.

Additional donations were collected for the purchase of two more ambulances for the association.



