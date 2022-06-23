Aaron Frenkel donates $1m. to Ezra Lemarpe

International entrepreneur Aaron Frenkel donated $1m. to Rabbi Avraham Elimelech Firer and the Ezra Lemarpe association this week.

At a fundraising event held in Savyon at the Dekel family home for Ezra Lemarpe, businessman and international entrepreneur Frenkel (in a video call from Monaco) donated $1 million to the ongoing maintenance of 20 Ezra Lemarpe ambulances.

The event was attended by about 150 guests including Yossi Cohen, the former head of the Mossad, who lectured on "Israel and its challenges," and Shuli Rand, who graced the crowd with his singing.

Yossi Cohen, former head of the Mossad. (credit: MORAG BITAN)

Additional donations were collected for the purchase of two more ambulances for the association.