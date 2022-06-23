The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Israel elected to reside over Presidency of IHRA in 2025

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 23, 2022 11:34

Israel was elected to serve as President of the World Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in 2025 on Thursday, which will mark 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, the end of World War II and 25 years since the establishment of the Alliance.

The decision to elect Israel to the presidency was unanimously made at the annual plenary session of the Alliance currently taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The leadership of the Israeli delegation to the Alliance, which includes 35 countries, is shared by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Yad Vashem.

"The State of Israel, the Foreign Ministry and Yad Vashem, are committed to preserving the memory of the Holocaust and the fight against antisemitism. We thank the IHRA for its activities since its inception in the fight against anti-Semitism and thank you for our election as President of the World Alliance for Holocaust Remembrance," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

"The activities of the IHRA are of increasing importance during these times, in which we are witnessing alarming phenomena of Holocaust distortion and anti-Semitism in various parts of the world. Accepting our candidacy to lead it strengthens our ability to act more vigorously," Yad Vashem Chairman Danny Dayan said in the Plenum in Stockholm.

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces arrest nine overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 11:14 AM
COVID-19 in Israel: 9,568 new daily cases, 212 in serious condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 10:40 AM
Brother of suspected murderer of Sapir Nahum released to house arrest
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 10:34 AM
Knesset disbandment committee to convene on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 10:27 AM
Israeli embassy in Kyiv opened for first time since war began
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 09:46 AM
S.Korea to provide $1m. humanitarian aid to earthquake-hit Afghanistan
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 08:56 AM
Russian forces capture two settlements near Ukraine's Lysychansk
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 08:11 AM
China, Russia sailed 10 vessels near Japan's coasts -Japan's Def. Min.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/23/2022 07:40 AM
US prosecutors seek jail term of 30 to 55 years for Ghislaine Maxwell
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 07:00 AM
Six killed in helicopter crash in West Virginia
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 05:26 AM
Top US diplomat speaks with wife of WNBA star Griner, official says
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 04:27 AM
Uvalde police commander who delayed assault on shooter is put on leave
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 03:10 AM
US expanding monkeypox testing capacity as cases rise
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 01:41 AM
Explosion heard in Syria's Deraa city -state media
By REUTERS
06/23/2022 12:49 AM
Gaza work permit increase to be unsuspended on Monday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
06/22/2022 09:07 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by