Israel elected to reside over Presidency of IHRA in 2025

Israel was elected to serve as President of the World Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) in 2025 on Thursday, which will mark 80 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz-Birkenau extermination camp, the end of World War II and 25 years since the establishment of the Alliance.

The decision to elect Israel to the presidency was unanimously made at the annual plenary session of the Alliance currently taking place in Stockholm, Sweden. The leadership of the Israeli delegation to the Alliance, which includes 35 countries, is shared by the Foreign Affairs Ministry and Yad Vashem.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

"The State of Israel, the Foreign Ministry and Yad Vashem, are committed to preserving the memory of the Holocaust and the fight against antisemitism. We thank the IHRA for its activities since its inception in the fight against anti-Semitism and thank you for our election as President of the World Alliance for Holocaust Remembrance," Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said.

"The activities of the IHRA are of increasing importance during these times, in which we are witnessing alarming phenomena of Holocaust distortion and anti-Semitism in various parts of the world. Accepting our candidacy to lead it strengthens our ability to act more vigorously," Yad Vashem Chairman Danny Dayan said in the Plenum in Stockholm.