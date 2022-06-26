The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Luzzatto to join Gov’t Companies Authority board

 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JUNE 26, 2022 22:31
Esther Luzzatto (photo credit: MICHAEL LUZZATTO)
Esther Luzzatto
(photo credit: MICHAEL LUZZATTO)

Dr. Esther Luzzatto, CEO of the Luzzatto Group, will be included in the new group of directors formed by the Government Companies Authority.

The list includes 1,200 names, from which ministers will select 267 people for unoccupied directorate positions in government companies.

Luzzatto has extensive business, managerial and public experience, alongside philanthropic and social activities. She was a member of the board of directors of Ben-Gurion University of the Negev for 14 years and served three terms as a director of the Baran Group. 

She currently serves as chairperson of the board of directors of Yachdav, one of the largest nonprofit organizations in Israel, is a member of the board of directors of the Sami Shamoon Academic College of Engineering and for 23 years has been on the Omer town council where she lives. She is also a member of the Committee for the Promotion of the Status and Professionalism of the Israel Directors Association.

As chairperson of the nonprofit organization, Israel for the Negev, Luzzatto led the struggle over the past four years to implement the government’s decision to transfer the IDF’s intelligence units to the Negev. This campaign took place amid attempts by various groups to stop the process and the resistance of the permanent personnel to moving south, which led to the freezing of the project. 

Petition to the High Court of Justice

Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90) Israeli prime minister Naftali Bennett, Minister of Defense Benny Gantz and Minister of Foreign Affairs Yair Lapid during a discussion and a vote on a bill to dissolve the Knesset, at the assembly hall of the Israeli parliament, in Jerusalem, on June 22, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The process was completed after a petition by the organization to the High Court of Justice and the decision of Defense Minister Benny Gantz to promote the project and declare Shikun & Binui as the winning company in the tender in November 2021.

Luzzatto holds several voluntary positions, including deputy chairperson of the Association of Graduates of BGU University, and is a member of the Friends of  Friends of the Be’er Sheva Theater, and the Friends of the Be’er-Sheva Sinfonietta. She is also a member oSoroka Medical Center,f the board of directors of both the Menachem Begin Heritage Foundation and the Ayalim movement.

Luzzatto is married, a mother of four and a grandmother of three. She holds a PhD in chemistry from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev.



