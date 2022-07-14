The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
EV, GenCell present hybrid e-car charging station

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 14, 2022 13:42
Right to left: GenCell founder and CEO Rami Reshef, Energy Minister Karin Elharar, EV Motors Chairman Ohad Seligman. (photo credit: EV MOTORS)
EV Motors and GenCell recently presented Israel’s first-of-its-kind hydrogen-based, an off-grid hybrid charging station for electric vehicles.

They made the presentation at the 9th Israel Infrastructure and Industry Conference on Wednesday in Tel Aviv in the presence of Energy Minister Karin Elharar, Economy and Industry Minister Orna Barbivai and Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli

EV Motors and GenCell plan to have the charging stations spread out across major roads in Israel, and later around the world.

The electricity for the charging stations is produced by an advanced technology that was developed by GenCell, which enables the production of electricity from hydrogen with zero carbon emissions, meaning 100% green electricity.

Ohad Seligman, chairman of EV Motors, and Rami Reshef, CEO of GenCell, stated at the conference that the hybrid charging station is a reliable, green and efficient solution in one of the fastest growing areas in the world for electric vehicles.

From right to left: EV Motors CEO Sefi Dayan, GenCell CEO and Founder Rami Reshef, Energy Minister Karin Elharar, EV Motors Chairman Ohad Seligman, EV Motors Vice President Edward Doron. (credit: EV MOTORS) From right to left: EV Motors CEO Sefi Dayan, GenCell CEO and Founder Rami Reshef, Energy Minister Karin Elharar, EV Motors Chairman Ohad Seligman, EV Motors Vice President Edward Doron. (credit: EV MOTORS)

The global electric car charging station market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, reaching $207 billion by 2030.

Electricity Economy

The electricity economy in Israel uses about 160 TWH per year, while the energy economy for transportation is 43% of the total energy economy, i.e. about 70 TWH per year.

In light of the fact that the IEC will not be able to double the energy economy in the coming years to supply electricity to hundreds of thousands of electric vehicles in Israel, the solution is off-grid hydrogen-based hybrid charging stations for electric vehicles, the companies said. 

There are already 30,000 electric vehicles in Israel, and this year another 30,000-50,000 electric vehicles will enter the market and it is expected that in the coming years, each year about 150,000 new electric vehicles will enter the market.



Tags economy of israel electricity electric cars
