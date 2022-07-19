The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
PHILIPS launches new 4K Andriod TV in Israel

The home screen of the TV can be customized to display the user's preferable apps such as streaming services, download new games and resume content that the user has not finished watching.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 19, 2022 19:13
PHILIPS launches new 4K Andriod TV in Israel. (photo credit: HAREL MORDI)
(photo credit: HAREL MORDI)

PHILIPS by Electra Trade launched on Tuesday a new 4K Android TV with advanced technologies, with it being one of the most advanced gaming TVs in Israel.

The home screen of the TV can be customized to display the user's preferable apps such as streaming services, download new games and resume content that the user has not finished watching.

The TV comes with popular HDR formats, such as the P5 Perfect Engine with a 4K resolution at 120Hz Slim as well as Dolby Vision, which delivers higher quality audio. The 120Hz refresh rate is shown when it's connected to an Xbox Series X console or any other console via one of the many HDMI 2.1. Dolby Premium guarantees the user a viewing and listening experience "just like the director intended."

The 43' Android 11 TV is equipped with a 3-sided Ambilight Technology. The 4K UHD PHILIPS supports all the popular HDR formats, including Dolby Vision.

Gaming mode

When utilizing the TV by playing on a gaming console, the TV will automatically switch to "gaming mode," which provides low latency and input lag. The 43' PHILIPS TV is not just another TV but among the first TVs this size in the game TV market in Israel - which also offers any gamer looking for a TV of ideal size.

PHILIPS launches new 4K Andriod TV in Israel. (credit: HAREL MORDI) PHILIPS launches new 4K Andriod TV in Israel. (credit: HAREL MORDI)

The VRR support that the TV has provides a smooth and fast gaming experience for the user.

The recommended retail price for the TV is NIS 3,290, and sizes will soon be available in sizes 50', 55', 65', 75' and 86'.



