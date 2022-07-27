The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

New website can predict how crowded Ben-Gurion Airport will be - report

The airport has approximately 80,000 people maximum passing through per day and describes the site's estimates of knowing how busy are arrivals, check-ins and security checks. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JULY 27, 2022 15:47

Updated: JULY 27, 2022 15:49
Travellers at the departure halls of Ben Gurion International Airport ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 14, 2022. (photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
Travellers at the departure halls of Ben Gurion International Airport ahead of the Jewish holiday of Passover. April 14, 2022.
(photo credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)

A new website was developed that is able to predict heavy crowds at Ben-Gurion Airport before flights take off at which days and time they will happen.

The website, which is linked here, was developed by Tzahi Zilbershtein, Globes reported on Monday. Zilbershtein works as an engineering lead at Google and travels abroad twice per month due to manage employees in Europe — which is why he created the website in the first place. It was only recently that it was opened to the public.

The report also states that the airport has approximately 80,000 people maximum passing through per day, and describes the site's estimates of knowing how busy are arrivals, check-ins and security checks. 

Additionally, the site, which is based on data from the Israel Airports Authority, allows passengers to disclose whether the airport is "more congested or less congested than predicted," in order for the algorithm to be more accurate, the report states.

The site's data

The site only provides information for the next three days, and all flight information is available to the public. The site's creator stresses that the site does not collect data on individual passengers or users, according to the report.

Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)Travelers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport travel website flights
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by