New website can predict how crowded Ben-Gurion Airport will be - report

A new website was developed that is able to predict heavy crowds at Ben-Gurion Airport before flights take off at which days and time they will happen.

The website, which is linked here, was developed by Tzahi Zilbershtein, Globes reported on Monday. Zilbershtein works as an engineering lead at Google and travels abroad twice per month due to manage employees in Europe — which is why he created the website in the first place. It was only recently that it was opened to the public.

The report also states that the airport has approximately 80,000 people maximum passing through per day, and describes the site's estimates of knowing how busy are arrivals, check-ins and security checks.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Additionally, the site, which is based on data from the Israel Airports Authority, allows passengers to disclose whether the airport is "more congested or less congested than predicted," in order for the algorithm to be more accurate, the report states.

The site's data

The site only provides information for the next three days, and all flight information is available to the public. The site's creator stresses that the site does not collect data on individual passengers or users, according to the report.