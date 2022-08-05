The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>
 

Assuta’s RISE announces collaboration with Philadelphia’s University City Science Center

Participants will gain feedback from clinical, technological and business experts, and will conduct physical meetings in the US with potential partners and investors.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 05:53
THE RIBBON-CUTTING ceremony for the newly-built Assuta Hospital in Ashdod in 2017, attended by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu. (photo credit: FLASH90)
THE RIBBON-CUTTING ceremony for the newly-built Assuta Hospital in Ashdod in 2017, attended by former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

Assuta Hospital’s innovation arm, named RISE, has launched a collaboration with Philadelphia-based University City Science Center aimed at assisting Israeli entrepreneurs and startups to access the global healthcare market, the organizations announced on Tuesday.

The initiative, named “RISE with US,” is intended for early-stage startups and experienced entrepreneurs working on solutions for healthcare needs while using artificial intelligence, computation or big data. Participants will receive a multi-faceted mentorship on the global healthcare market, with a focus on US markets.

“In the post COVID era, the world is looking for computational solutions that use the latest technological developments for improving healthcare quality and accessibility,” said Dr. Michal Guindy, head of RISE and of Assuta’s director of medical imaging services. “Assuta sees a great potential in collaborations with entrepreneurs and startups developing such solutions, for promoting the care it provides to its patients and for establishing new innovative medical services."

The participants will gain feedback from clinical, technological and business experts, and will conduct physical meetings in the US with potential partners and investors. In addition, program participants will gain direct access to Assuta Medical Centers and mentorship from its leading clinicians.

Zebra Medical Vision and Storm ID collaborate with NHS and Assuta Medical Centers to develop solution for the early detection of osteoporosis (credit: ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION)Zebra Medical Vision and Storm ID collaborate with NHS and Assuta Medical Centers to develop solution for the early detection of osteoporosis (credit: ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION)

RISE program participants will also gain direct access to hospitals, insurers and academic centers in the Philadelphia area (such as Pennsylvania state and Princeton universities), as well as the American Angel Capital Association. The program is run together with the leading technology giants AWS and NVIDIA, and with LionBird, a venture capital firm, as well as with leading law firms specializing in intellectual property – thus offering participants powerful infrastructure and networking as they attempt to enter the US market.

“Companies and entrepreneurs are developing solutions for answering the global needs, and our program will serve as a gateway for them to reach the global healthcare market,” continued Gindy. “The American Market has its unique behavior, regulation, language and needs that should be considered from the early development stages of a digital health product. Our goal… is to offer improved access to knowledge and know-how to the program participants and shorten their path to entering this market.”



Tags startup US Israel us israel relations assuta medical centers Israel Start-Up Nation Assuta Health
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by