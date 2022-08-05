Assuta Hospital’s innovation arm, named RISE, has launched a collaboration with Philadelphia-based University City Science Center aimed at assisting Israeli entrepreneurs and startups to access the global healthcare market, the organizations announced on Tuesday.

The initiative, named “RISE with US,” is intended for early-stage startups and experienced entrepreneurs working on solutions for healthcare needs while using artificial intelligence, computation or big data. Participants will receive a multi-faceted mentorship on the global healthcare market, with a focus on US markets.

“In the post COVID era, the world is looking for computational solutions that use the latest technological developments for improving healthcare quality and accessibility,” said Dr. Michal Guindy, head of RISE and of Assuta’s director of medical imaging services. “Assuta sees a great potential in collaborations with entrepreneurs and startups developing such solutions, for promoting the care it provides to its patients and for establishing new innovative medical services."

The participants will gain feedback from clinical, technological and business experts, and will conduct physical meetings in the US with potential partners and investors. In addition, program participants will gain direct access to Assuta Medical Centers and mentorship from its leading clinicians.

Zebra Medical Vision and Storm ID collaborate with NHS and Assuta Medical Centers to develop solution for the early detection of osteoporosis (credit: ZEBRA MEDICAL VISION)

RISE program participants will also gain direct access to hospitals, insurers and academic centers in the Philadelphia area (such as Pennsylvania state and Princeton universities), as well as the American Angel Capital Association. The program is run together with the leading technology giants AWS and NVIDIA, and with LionBird, a venture capital firm, as well as with leading law firms specializing in intellectual property – thus offering participants powerful infrastructure and networking as they attempt to enter the US market.

“Companies and entrepreneurs are developing solutions for answering the global needs, and our program will serve as a gateway for them to reach the global healthcare market,” continued Gindy. “The American Market has its unique behavior, regulation, language and needs that should be considered from the early development stages of a digital health product. Our goal… is to offer improved access to knowledge and know-how to the program participants and shorten their path to entering this market.”