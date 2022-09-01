The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

How many children lose house keys in Israel and where? - study

Market research by the Multiloc lock company shows that a third of parents are afraid to give keys to their kids.

By YEHUDA SHARONI/MAARIV
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 18:48
Keys (illustrative). (photo credit: INGIMAGE)
Keys (illustrative).
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)

A market study conducted by the Multiloc lock company through the Geocartography Institute before the start of the school year shows that 33.7% of children lose the key to the main front door of the house. The study was conducted among a national sample of 502 parents of children aged 7-18.

The study also shows that in 1% of cases the key is stolen from bags, in 1.4% the key is stolen along with bags, in 5.2% kids forgot the key at school, 8.8% forgot the key at a friend's house or at an after-school activity and in 13.7% of the cases the key fell out of their bag or pocket.

Kids a security issue

Parents are especially afraid of the possibility that a thief will find the key and break into their home.

Another figure reveals that kids from the center of Israel are apparently more apt to lose keys than their peers in the Sharon area and the north; 37% of kids in the center will lose their keys compared to 25% of kids from the Sharon area and 31% of the kids in the north area.

Due to the extent of the frustrating phenomenon, 32.1% of parents are afraid to give house keys to their kids — most of those being young parents aged 18-34.

Israeli kids wearing school bags ahead of the first day of school outside thier home in Jerusalem on August 31, 2022, The Israeli secular state education system will open tomorrow. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Israeli kids wearing school bags ahead of the first day of school outside thier home in Jerusalem on August 31, 2022, The Israeli secular state education system will open tomorrow. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

According to Shmulik Sternshus, CEO of the Multilock Group, there are several ways to handle this issue. Solutions include smart door locking systems that allow opening and locking with a fingerprint, code, remote control or smartphone app. Sales of these systems have recently increased by 60%.



Tags children security homes Parenting
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by