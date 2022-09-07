The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Olga Deutsch, Vice President of NGO Monitor, to address Jerusalem Post Conference

NGO Monitor is a globally recognized research institute promoting democratic values. Deutsch will participate in a panel that addresses the politicization of human rights discourse about Israel.

By LIOR NOVIK
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 17:03
Olga Deutsch, Vice President of NGO Monitor (photo credit: NGO MONITOR)
Olga Deutsch, Vice President of NGO Monitor
(photo credit: NGO MONITOR)

Olga Deutsch, Vice President of NGO Monitor, will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

Founded in 2002, NGO Monitor is a globally recognized research institute promoting democratic values and good governance. NGO Monitor provides information and analysis, promotes accountability, and supports discussion on the reports and activities of NGOs (non-governmental organizations) claiming to advance human rights and humanitarian agendas.

The panel at the Jerusalem Post conference, in which Deutsch will participate, will address the politicization of human rights discourse about Israel. Organizations that claim to promote human rights actually spread anti-Semitism and encourage BDS measures.  

Moreover, several of the NGOs leading such efforts are linked to terrorist organizations. Multiple senior officials from European-funded Palestinian NGOs are currently standing trial for their alleged role in the August 2019 bombing that murdered 17-year-old Israeli Rina Shnerb, and wounded her father and brother.

"This is an extremely important issue, particularly given the global increase in anti-Semitism, including physical attacks against Jews and the State of Israel," says Deutsch.  "NGOs are leading a campaign to brand Israel as an apartheid state, while working to advance anti-Israel economic initiatives. The threat against Israel as a Jewish state is real. I am glad that the conference is providing a platform for this critical discussion."

Olga is the vice president of NGO Monitor. She holds degrees in banking, insurance, and finance. Before making Aliya in 2009, she chaired the European Union of Jewish Students, an umbrella organization for 34 national unions. 

Before joining NGO Monitor, Olga held senior positions in the private sector in Europe and Israel. She is a co-founder of the Europe Forum, the largest network of organizations focusing on Israeli-European relations. Olga is an Executive Member of the World Zionist Organization (WZO). Olga is fluent in Serbian, English, Hebrew, and German.

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and thought leaders from around the world.



Tags jpost conference ngo monitor NGO antisemitism World Trade Organization
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by