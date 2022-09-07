Olga Deutsch, Vice President of NGO Monitor, will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

Founded in 2002, NGO Monitor is a globally recognized research institute promoting democratic values and good governance. NGO Monitor provides information and analysis, promotes accountability, and supports discussion on the reports and activities of NGOs (non-governmental organizations) claiming to advance human rights and humanitarian agendas.

The panel at the Jerusalem Post conference, in which Deutsch will participate, will address the politicization of human rights discourse about Israel. Organizations that claim to promote human rights actually spread anti-Semitism and encourage BDS measures.

Moreover, several of the NGOs leading such efforts are linked to terrorist organizations. Multiple senior officials from European-funded Palestinian NGOs are currently standing trial for their alleged role in the August 2019 bombing that murdered 17-year-old Israeli Rina Shnerb, and wounded her father and brother.

"This is an extremely important issue, particularly given the global increase in anti-Semitism, including physical attacks against Jews and the State of Israel," says Deutsch. "NGOs are leading a campaign to brand Israel as an apartheid state, while working to advance anti-Israel economic initiatives. The threat against Israel as a Jewish state is real. I am glad that the conference is providing a platform for this critical discussion."

Olga is the vice president of NGO Monitor. She holds degrees in banking, insurance, and finance. Before making Aliya in 2009, she chaired the European Union of Jewish Students, an umbrella organization for 34 national unions.

Before joining NGO Monitor, Olga held senior positions in the private sector in Europe and Israel. She is a co-founder of the Europe Forum, the largest network of organizations focusing on Israeli-European relations. Olga is an Executive Member of the World Zionist Organization (WZO). Olga is fluent in Serbian, English, Hebrew, and German.

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and thought leaders from around the world.