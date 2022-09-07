The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

ELNET - The European Leadership Network, brings the European angle to the Jerusalem Post Conference

ELENT is a non profit organization that brings together key leaders who believe in the importance of close relations between Europe and Israel, based on shared democratic values and common interests

By LIOR NOVIK
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 17:59
David Siegel – President, FELNET (photo credit: ELENT)
David Siegel – President, FELNET
(photo credit: ELENT)

Omri Attar, Chief Operations and Financial Officer at ELNET-Israel, and David Siegel, President of Friends of ELNET (FELNET) will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

The European Leadership Network (ELNET), is a non profit organization that brings together key leaders who believe in the importance of close relations between Europe and Israel, based on shared democratic values and common interests. ELNET provides unique opportunities for mutual dialogue and encourages senior exchanges among top tier policymakers from different political backgrounds.

David Siegel will present ELNET success and large impact across Europe, and how ELNET’s became the key player in bringing Europe and Israel closer than ever in many terms.

The panel at the Jerusalem Post conference, in which Omri will participate, will deal with the politicization of human rights. "The panel will deal with how human rights organizations have been painted this important topic in a political color, which is illegitimate," says Attar, "I will mainly bring the European point of view to the discussion. We will talk about where is Europe's responsibility in terms of international civil rights, as we see today in the countries where the refugees from the war in Ukraine arrive"

Siegel is a former Israeli diplomat involved in foreign policy formulation at the highest levels, including as Consul General to the Southwest United States. He served as the Chief of Staff to Israel’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Organizations Department and Chief of Staff to three of Israel’s Ambassadors to the United States.

Omri Attar, Global COO (Credit: ELENT)Omri Attar, Global COO (Credit: ELENT)

Attar acted as Chief Operations Officer at ELNET in 2016-19 and Chief of International Staff in 2015-16. He is the founder of the Europe Forum, a leading thinking group of organizations based in Europe and Israel, and former Chief Spokesperson of the IDC Herzliya.

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world. 



Tags Human rights europe and israel jpost conference european jews democracy
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by