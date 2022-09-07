Omri Attar, Chief Operations and Financial Officer at ELNET-Israel, and David Siegel, President of Friends of ELNET (FELNET) will be among the distinguished speakers at the Jerusalem Post Conference in New York, on September 12.

The European Leadership Network (ELNET), is a non profit organization that brings together key leaders who believe in the importance of close relations between Europe and Israel, based on shared democratic values and common interests. ELNET provides unique opportunities for mutual dialogue and encourages senior exchanges among top tier policymakers from different political backgrounds.

David Siegel will present ELNET success and large impact across Europe, and how ELNET’s became the key player in bringing Europe and Israel closer than ever in many terms.

The panel at the Jerusalem Post conference, in which Omri will participate, will deal with the politicization of human rights. "The panel will deal with how human rights organizations have been painted this important topic in a political color, which is illegitimate," says Attar, "I will mainly bring the European point of view to the discussion. We will talk about where is Europe's responsibility in terms of international civil rights, as we see today in the countries where the refugees from the war in Ukraine arrive"

Siegel is a former Israeli diplomat involved in foreign policy formulation at the highest levels, including as Consul General to the Southwest United States. He served as the Chief of Staff to Israel’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Director of the Foreign Ministry’s International Organizations Department and Chief of Staff to three of Israel’s Ambassadors to the United States.

Omri Attar, Global COO (Credit: ELENT)

Attar acted as Chief Operations Officer at ELNET in 2016-19 and Chief of International Staff in 2015-16. He is the founder of the Europe Forum, a leading thinking group of organizations based in Europe and Israel, and former Chief Spokesperson of the IDC Herzliya.

The Conference, celebrating the Post’s 90th anniversary, will feature important statesmen, business leaders, entrepreneurs and philanthropists, influential cultural figures and opinion leaders from around the world.