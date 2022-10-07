The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Business & Innovation
 

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance suffers $570 million hack

The hacker had taken around two million of the cryptocurrency BNB, Binance’s own digital coin, with a value of around $284 each.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 7, 2022 20:46

Updated: OCTOBER 7, 2022 20:53
The bear market in crypto erased $2 trillion in market value and led to several bankruptcies among crypto firms like Celsius, Voyager Digital and Three Arrows Capital, among others. (photo credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)
The bear market in crypto erased $2 trillion in market value and led to several bankruptcies among crypto firms like Celsius, Voyager Digital and Three Arrows Capital, among others.
(photo credit: DREAMSTIME/TNS)

Crypto exchange Binance said late on 6 October that $100m was likely stolen as a result of a hack on its Binance Smart Chain blockchain network, although the real figure is most likely more than half a billion.

Binance initially estimated that tokens worth about $100m had been taken, pausing the operation of the affected blockchain for approximately eight hours.

The exchange later disclosed, however, that the hacker had taken around two million of the cryptocurrency BNB, Binance’s own digital coin, with a value of around $284 each. The hack targeted BSC Token Hub, a bridge between two Binance systems.

Changpeng Zhao, Binance’s chief executive, said on Twitter that the issue involved BSC Token Hub, a so-called cross-chain bridge. These enable the transfer of digital assets and information from one independent blockchain to another.

“The issue is contained now. Your funds are safe,” Zhao wrote, apologising for the inconvenience.

Binance said in a blog post on Friday that it was working on locking down any areas of vulnerabity.

"A new on-chain governance mechanism will be introduced on the BNB Chain to fight and defend future possible attacks," the post read.

"A new on-chain governance mechanism will be introduced on the BNB Chain to fight and defend future possible attacks,"

Changpeng Zhao

Binance also said that there would be an increase in community validators as it moves towards further decentralization. Binance’s position as the world’s largest crypto exchange means Friday’s exploit represents a significant blow to the digital assets industry.

$2b in cryptocurrency stolen this year

Cross-chain bridge hacks have become a common occurrence. High-profile thefts included $600m from the blockchain behind popular crypto-gaming platform Axie Infinity.

In August, attackers drained $190m worth of crypto from cross-chain bridge Nomad after a hacker exploited a vulnerability in an upgrade to the platform.

So far this year, about $2b in cryptocurrency has been stolen in cross-chain bridge hacks, according to blockchain data firm Chainalysis.



Tags finance cryptocurrency bitcoin cryptocurrency exchange cryptocurrency trading hacker
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by