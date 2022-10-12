The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Twitter reviews policies around permanent user bans - Financial Times

Twitter has been exploring if there are other content moderation tools that could replace a ban, its harshest penalty for violating rules.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 12, 2022 09:32
: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022.
Twitter Inc TWTR.N is reviewing its policies around permanently banning users, possibly bringing its content moderation in line with Elon Musk's vision for the social media platform, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Twitter has been exploring if there are other content moderation tools that could replace a ban, its harshest penalty for violating rules, the newspaper said, citing multiple people familiar with the situation.

Back in May, shortly after inking a $44 billion deal to buy Twitter, Musk had pledged changes to the social media platform's content moderation practices.

Musk, who calls himself a free speech absolutist, had also said he would reverse Twitter's ban on former US President Donald Trump.

However, the FT report said any policy change would be unlikely to pave the way for Trump's return to the platform since Twitter is not considering reversing bans issued for breaching its policy against inciting violence.

WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter? (credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)WHICH ELON MUSK was behind the seemingly out-of-the-blue decision to buy Twitter? (credit: JOE SKIPPER/REUTERS)

Employees are looking at areas where they feel Twitter may have banned users for lesser offenses, such as sharing misleading information, the report added.

Twitter restricted Kanye West's account over the weekend, saying it removed posts by the rapper that online users condemned as antisemitic.

Twitter and representatives for Donald Trump did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.



