Numerous Israeli technology companies were honored at a gala this month in New York City for their contributions to strengthening the economic and business relations between Israel and the United States.

Israel Day, organized and hosted by the America-Israel Friendship League (AIFL) and Israeli Mapped in NY annually holds the event in collaboration with the New York Stock Exchange to honor Israeli technology from different sectors.

2022 awards went to...

This year's Kenneth J. Bialkin Leadership Award went Pfizer Inc., and its CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla, and Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries, and its CEO Kåre Schultz.

The Partners for Democracy Award was granted to Danna Azrieli, Chairwoman of the Azrieli Group, and Lisa Silverstein and Tal Kerret, Vice Chairman and President of Silverstein Properties, developers and owners of the World Trade Center and other landmark properties in the US.

“51 years ago, AIFL embarked upon its mission of enhancing the relations between the people of theUnited States and of Israel by focusing its efforts upon the understanding and awareness of the commonfoundations of the people of both countries,” said Jonathan Barsade, President of the AIFL. "We are honored to bring together this years award recipients, who are prime examples of the similarities and close ties between the two countries, and how these similarities are used to benefit not only the stakeholders of the organizations, but also the people of both countries, and the world at large.”

Albert Bourla, CEO of Pfizer, Inc., said Israel has provided the world great hope during the pandemic by providing real world date on the company's COVID-19 vaccine. “The country’s excellent health system, digitized medical record sharing and expertise in managing crises allowed them to quickly administer vaccines and share data with the world that demonstrated the significant impact of the vaccine in preventing severe disease and deaths," Bourla said.

Mr. Kåre Schultz, President and CEO of Teva said: “Teva is extremely proud to have led the successful operational efforts of the national Covid-19 vaccines rollout in Israel. With our state-of-the- art technologies, unmatched supply chain and distribution capabilities and committed employees, we were able to spearhead this life-saving project that has contributed to vaccination efforts in Israel and served as a model worldwide. It is our mission to improve the lives of patients across the globe and we believe that everyone should have access to quality medicines whether it be for managing disease, fighting infections, or simply improving overall health."