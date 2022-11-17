The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
New at-home brain monitoring solution launched by X-trodes, Emotiv

The collaboration pairs X-trodes’ wearable sensing technology with EmotivPRO, EMOTIV’s EEG data platform for neuroscience research.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 00:39
X-trodes wearable solution (photo credit: Danny Sudwarts)
X-trodes wearable solution
(photo credit: Danny Sudwarts)

Israeli biotechnology company X-trodes announced on Monday its partnership with San Francisco-based bioinformatics firm EMOTIV to launch a first-of-its-kind medical-grade wearable solution for brain and physiological monitoring outside of clinical settings.

The collaboration, facilitating a paradigm shift in remote patient monitoring, pairs X-trodes’ wearable sensing technology with EmotivPRO, EMOTIV’s EEG data platform for neuroscience research.

How does the X-trodes-EMOTIV technology work?

EMOTIV customers can now use X-trodes’ proprietary dry-printed electrodes to stream user-generated data through the EmotivPRO mobile app for processing and analysis on EMOTIV’s cloud-based platform. Meanwhile, X-trodes users can contribute to and benefit from EMOTIV’s brain data repository – the largest worldwide. 

X-trodes’ solution operates as a smart skin. It comprises dry-printed multi-electrode patches for EEG, EMG, and ECG signal measurement.

Silicon Valley (credit: FLICKR)Silicon Valley (credit: FLICKR)

According to the company, the electrode patches are discreet, easy to apply and conform to the skin without the need for gels or solutions. Furthermore, they can be comfortably worn for extended periods even during physical activity. 

“Our community will immediately benefit from the ability to study how the brain works in a range of new circumstances and environments."

Tan Le, EMOTIV

Tan Le, founder and CEO of EMOTIV, expressed excitement about the partnership. 

“Our community will immediately benefit from the ability to study how the brain works in a range of new circumstances and environments," he said.

"Adding new sensors to our platform that can accurately measure brain signals in natural settings creates exciting new opportunities for clinical research. The freedom to continuously measure and analyze real-world data without the limitations of the lab is a game-changer," he added.

X-trodes CEO Ziv Pereman echoed the enthusiasm. 

“We are proud to partner with EMOTIV, which has led the revolution for making brain research accessible to everyone,” he said. “Combining our wearable technology with EMOTIV’s expertise and market reach will facilitate the introduction of a truly user-friendly, end-to-end solution for brain and physiological signal measurement."



Tags startup technology innovation biotech
