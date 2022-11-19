The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
CBS News suspends its use of Twitter

As Twitter is facing massive layoffs and resignations, CBS News and local-owned CBS stations, have paused their use of Twitter.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 19, 2022 11:06
CBS News and local CBS-owned stations have paused their presence on Twitter, as they continue to monitor the situation, according to a CBS News TV report. 

The last CBS News tweet was uploaded on November 18, at 03:45 p.m. EST. The CBS News account has not been updated since.  

KPIX 5, a local TV channel from the San Fransico area, has tweeted that "In light of the uncertainty around Twitter and out of an abundance of caution, CBS News Bay Area is pausing its activity on the social media site as we continue to monitor the platform."

No official statement has been made by CBS News, other than a TV clip in which Jonathan Vigliotti, a reporter for CBS is delivering the message that CBS News will be suspending its use of Twitter. 

Chaos in Twitter's

Since Twitter's purchase by Elon Musk, massive changes have occurred in the company, including the temporary implementation of the purchase blue check mark, massive layoffs and resignations



