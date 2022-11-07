The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Twitter impersonators will be suspended permanently, Musk says

In a separate tweet, Musk said Twitter previously issued a warning before suspension, but as Twitter is rolling out widespread verification, there will be no warning as well as "no exceptions."

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 7, 2022 03:03
Tesla CEO Elon Musk leaves Manhattan federal court after a hearing on his fraud settlement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in New York City, US, April 4, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/SHANNON STAPLETON/FILE PHOTO)
Elon Musk said on Sunday Twitter users engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying it as a "parody" account will be permanently suspended without a warning.

"This will be clearly identified as a condition for signing up to Twitter Blue," Musk said, adding any name change at all will cause temporary loss of verified checkmark.

Twitter on Saturday updated its app in Apple's App Store to begin charging $8 for sought-after blue check verification marks, in Elon Musk's first major revision of the social media platform.

Twitter's content moderation council

: Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION) : Elon Musk's twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC/ILLUSTRATION)

Tesla Inc boss Musk, who also will serve as chief executive of Twitter, last month said Twitter will be forming a content moderation council with "widely diverse viewpoints".

"No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes," he added.

On the topic of banned accounts, Musk last week said they will not be allowed back onto Twitter until the social media platform has "a clear process for doing so."

Creating such a process would take at least a few more weeks, Musk had tweeted, giving more clarity about the potential return of Twitter's most famous banned user, former US President Donald Trump. The new timeline implies Trump will not return in time for the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Earlier on Sunday, the New York Times reported Twitter is delaying the rollout of verification check marks to subscribers of its new service until after Tuesday's midterm elections.



Tags internet twitter technology social media Elon Musk
